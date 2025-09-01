Pretty much every RTX 50-Series Alienware gaming laptop is on sale right now, with up to $650 off

Dell is celebrating Inte's Gamer Days sale with massive discounts across pretty much every RTX 50-Series gaming laptop in its roster this week. That means you can save on everything from the cheapest Aurora model to the most premium Area-51 rig.

Prices start at just $899.99 - a rate that would have been difficult to find even on an RTX 40-Series gaming laptop just a few weeks ago. Now you'll find it on an RTX 5050 Alienware 16 Aurora, thanks to a $300 discount from the original $1,199.99.

From there we scale steadily up with each GPU available in the Aurora series, halting at the RTX 5070. That's where one of the best Alienware laptops comes into play. The Alienware 16 Area-51 is a massive $650 off with an RTX 5080 at the helm right now, leaving us at $2,799.99 for an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX model.

Alienware 16 Aurora RTX 5050 gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Dell

Save $300 - The cheapest gaming laptop in Dell's current sale is the base RTX 5050 Alienware 16 Aurora. This is an entry level model, but you're still getting that primo build quality. Specs: Intel Core 7 240H | RTX 5050 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 120Hz WQXGA display Read more ▼

Alienware 16 Aurora RTX 5060 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,199.99 at Dell

Save $200 - If you want a little more graphical grunt, I'd take a look at this $200 discount on the RTX 5060 build instead. You're doubling up on your storage here as well. Specs: Intel Core 7 240H | RTX 5060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 120Hz WQXGA display Read more ▼

Alienware 16 Aurora RTX 5070 gaming laptop | $1,899.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $300 - Bumping up to the RTX 5070 also means you're upgrading to an Intel Core 9 processor and grabbing double the RAM as well. That's an RTX 5070 / 32GB RAM configuration for $300 off, just $1,599.99. Specs: Intel Core 9 270H | RTX 5070 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 120Hz WQXGA display Read more ▼

Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | $3,449.99 $2,799.99 at Dell

Save $650 - If you're looking for more of an investment, this RTX 5080 configuration of the Alienware 16 Area-51 is looking particularly impressive right now. There's a massive $650 off this high-end spec, dropping it down to just $2,799.99. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5080 | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz WQXGA display Read more ▼

Which Alienware laptop should you buy?

I've been keeping a close eye on Alienware's new spread of gaming laptops over the last few months. This is the first time we've strayed from the M-Series and X-Series rosters that have dominated since 2023.

I'll admit it, I wasn't too hyped about the Alienware Aurora 16 when it first entered the fray. It's far weedier compared to the 16X model that launched at the same time. However, with some significant discounts, these make nifty little starter machines - perfect for those after a sturdy laptop for work or school (and some lighter gameplay in the evening).

That still means I wouldn't recommend them to the serious Steam power-players, though. The Alienware 16 Area-51 is a more expensive machine but, as I found in my testing, it works hard to justify that cash.

You're moving up to Intel's Ultra range of processors here, while also staying free to go beyond the RTX 5070 and into the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 heights. As is the case with most Alienware machines, the display still drops behind the competition (particularly the super vibrant Razer Blade 16), and battery life is tight. However, this is a powerhouse of a gaming laptop, with excellent performance, quieter fans, and a super satisfying mechanical keyboard option.

Ultimately, if you're looking to take your laptop out and about with you, the Aurora is going to offer better value overall. If you need a laptop to sit on your desk and connect to an external monitor, Area-51 is your next destination.

Of course, I'm also rounding up the best Asus gaming laptops and the best Razer laptops for a wider look across the rest of the market. Or, take a look at the best Alienware PCs for something more permanent.