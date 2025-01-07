HP's Omen Max 16 gaming laptop has a unique cooling system I can't believe nobody thought of before

HP just announced the latest Omen Max 16 gaming laptop, a next-generation machine with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen AI 9 processors, up to 64GB RAM, and RTX 50-Series graphics cards. But I'm more interested in the cooling system.

As components get more powerful, they need increasingly sophisticated tech to keep them running smoothly. Most of the best gaming laptops employ Vapor Chamber thermal pads as well as a robust system of fans and vents to keep airflow moving, but these machines last a long time - and dust often undoes all that hard work pretty quickly. So what did HP decide to do? The HP Omen Max 16 periodically reverses its fans to dissipate dust, preventing build up and keeping that system running efficiently for far longer. That's on paper, anyway - I've yet to see it in action.

It's such a simple solution I can't believe nobody's done it before. Unless they have, and found out it doesn't work. Regardless, on a show floor obsessed with graphics card upgrades and AI integrations, it's refreshing to see a brand focusing on innovations in other build aspects that we know contribute significantly to performance without the brute force of a whole new set of components.

Overall, the rig is HP's most powerful Omen gaming laptop to date. Configuration options span CPUs including the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, and Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX, with between 16GB and 64GB DDR5-5600 RAM. Cheaper specs can ship with 512GB SSDs, but there's also space for larger 2TB options as well. Meanwhile the display tops it all off with a QHD+ OLED 240Hz panel running with 500 nit HDR in full edge-to-edge glass. That's a screen built for the very top spec, with cheaper IPS panels at both QHD+ and FHD+ resolutions.

Alongside the Max 16, HP also announced its new Omen AI Beta program. It's a piece of software that promises to optimize your system's settings with specific presets based on your own gameplay and hardware. I'm less convinced on this one at the moment. At launch, Counter Strike 2 is the only compatible game, but I'm more than happy to be proved wrong should HP fill this library with a strong supply of titles.

