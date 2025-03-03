I've been playing spooky games for almost 30 years, and insist you don't let this iconic horror pass you by before Switch 2

Every once in a while, a game comes out of nowhere and turns an entire genre on its head - and Doki Doki Literature Club did exactly that. Originally a free-to-play game on Steam, it takes the Otome genre and injects it with a flurry of psychological horror that I still have nightmares about eight years later.



If you're tired of the family-friendly Switch library of games, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is $49.99 at Amazon, saving you 17% off its MSRP of $59.99. It's not the best Nintendo Switch deal that I've spotted for the game so far, but if you're a fan of the spooky genre and creepy games that mess with your head, this deserves to be one of the last you pick up for your Switch before making the next-gen jump.



Some may argue that mentioning this seemingly cute game is actually a horror may spoil the entirety of Doki Doki Literature Club. But I can promise you, as someone who's been playing horror games since the 90s, it'll still surprise you and make the original Silent Hill feel like a trip to Disneyland. What makes the Switch version extra special is that it won't only induce nightmares, but it comes packed with a poem notebook inner coversheet, a set of four two-inch character standees, a code to the soundtrack, and a set of stickers of the seemingly cute characters.

I first picked up Doki Doki Literature Club just before the game went viral, and was played by just about every single YouTuber you can imagine - so I went in suspecting it was just an average romance visual novel. You join a literature club (that part should be obvious) and spend your time chatting away to members Sayori, Natsuki, Yuri, and the leader of the club, Monika, as you write poems.



Things take a turn later on, and what appeared to be a run-of-the-mil adorable game where you befriend a bunch of anime girls, turns into a psychological horror fest that I still think about every day. If you've somehow managed to avoid any true spoilers of what this game becomes, and love a bit of horror, picking up the game on the Switch feels like a no-brainer. Especially as playing it on the 'family friendly' Nintendo console makes it feel all the more messed up, and just heightens the creepy, contrasting fun.



I'd also highly recommend the Switch version because physical horror games are getting harder to collect. Take it from someone who actually owns a copy of Rule of Rose on the PS2, if you love horror, pick up any physical horror game you can, especially if it has a discount like this current $10 off deal on Amazon. It just so happens that this physical version of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus comes with extra physical goodies, but it's very likely this could be re-sold on second-hand sites for more than the cost of a brand new Switch 2 in the near future, which is a bit of a bummer.

I'd be remised if I didn't mention however, that as a visual novel, you do have to be okay with a lot of reading to play Doki Doki Literature Club Plus. Visual novels, even the scary kind, are - by nature - essentially novels with music, art, and some animated and interactive aspects to keep your attention. There's also some gore and heavy subject matter featured in this game - so it's not for everyone. The official Nintendo website listing for the game states it's not for "those who are easily disturbed" and that warning shouldn't be taken lightly.



If you're worried it might be too much for you, or if $49.99 is still a bit too much to pay for a game that's still free-to-play on Steam, Emio The Smiling Man is currently $46.49 at Amazon and is exclusive to the Ninty handheld. You won't find Emio on any other platform, and it only launched just last year. However, it doesn't hide its horror attributes, especially as it's part of the long-running Famicom Detective Club franchise. Alternatively, Paranormasight, is available on the Nintendo eShop, and is not just one of the best horror visual novels I've played on the Nintendo Switch, but on any console in existence.

However, if you love romance visual novels, and have a fondness for spooky games of every kind, Doki Doki Literature Club is perfectly worth your time. Especially if you're looking to fill up your Switch game collection before its successor takes the limelight.

If you've already got plenty to play, check out the best Nintendo Switch SD cards to give your handheld a well-needed storage boost. Pairing your handheld with one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, and best Nintendo Switch controllers will also help complete your Ninty gaming setup.