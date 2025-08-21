I just spotted the PS5 Slim for its cheaper price, but you need to be fast to grab one

Sony announced that starting today, the prices of PlayStation 5 consoles in the US will receive price increases as the company continues to "navigate a challenging economic environment," and in layman's terms, that well and truly sucks.

Both versions of the PS5 Slim and the upgraded PS5 Pro console will be $50 more at US retailers, but if you were about to give up the idea of ever getting the Sony console, there is a small bit of hope, as some retailers haven't yet made the change.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) | $449.99 at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) | $449.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The official listing for the digital edition of the PS5 Slim hasn't yet been affected by the recent US Sony price hikes, but it likely won't stay that way (or in stock) for long. If you're quick enough, you can grab the digital edition console for $444.99, saving you $50 off its new price.

✅ You play mostly digital games

✅ You're a PlayStation Plus member Don't buy it if: ❌ It's still out of your budget

❌ You prefer physical games

❌ You want the PS5 Pro

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Bundle | $519.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Until the recent price hikes there wasn't any real saving on this digital edition PS5 Slim bundle. However, now that the Buy it if: ✅ You want to avoid the PS5 price hikes

✅ You prefer digital games

✅ You had your eyes on Black Ops 6 Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a COD fan

❌ You have your eyes on a PS5 Pro

❌ Its 1TB onboard storage isn't enough

The Digital Edition PlayStation 5 Slim is still listed for $449.99 at Amazon at Amazon, which is $50 less than its new MSRP. There's even some PS5 Bundle deals available, as I've spotted that the PS5 Slim Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Bundle is also $519.99 at Amazon, meaning it too hasn't yet been affected by the recent changes.

Should you buy a PlayStation 5 Slim console in 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

With the price increases meant to start today, I have an inkling these PS5 listings won't be at these prices for long.

Already, the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 bundle states there's "only two left" and although these warnings aren't always the most accurate, I wouldn't be surprised if any and all stock of the Sony console were starting to dwindle in the wake of yesterday's announcement. If you want a PS5, now is your best bet, before that $50 add-on comes along and ruins the fun.

Fortunately, the UK pricing has remained unchanged, otherwise, I'd also be eyeing up a new PS5 Slim as I'm still rocking the chunky launch model. The PS5 Slim comes in a slimmer form factor (if that wasn't obvious from the name), but it also introduces a slightly larger base storage, taking the launch model's 856GB to 1TB.

The cool thing about the console though, is that you can easily double or triple this by grabbing one of the best SSDs for PS5 as it comes equipped with a handy M.2 slot. But easily upgradable storage isn't the only reason why I heavily recommend the PS5 Slim all these years later.

You've also got that huge existing PS5 game library to play through, the cool monthly and day-one releases added to PlayStation Plus, and exclusives like Ghost of Yotei on the horizon. Even 5 years into its lifespan, there's still a lot to love about the Sony console, especially if you can grab one right now without having to pay that extra $50.