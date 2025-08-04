This PS5 headset is down to its lowest ever price, and it makes all the difference in my Marvel Rival matches

When I reviewed the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3, I went on and on about how it wasn't the most comfortable headset in the world. I still stand by that fact, as not only are the ear cushions extremely bulky, but at 408.2g it still remains as one of the heaviest cups I've tested so far - and I've tested a lot.

I do wish, however, that I just as equally blethered on about how great this PS5 headset sounds, especially as it's one of the few headsets out there that provides a brilliant booming bass straight out of the box, which has been perfect for my Marvel Rivals gaming sessions. That great sound quality comes with a $199.99 MSRP that normally makes it one of the priciest mid-range headsets I've ever tested.



However, today it's down to just $139.99 at Amazon, which feels justifiable for all that you get in this bulky, albeit high-quality wireless gaming headset package. Not only are you saving $60 if you pick it today, but its new price marks a record-low for the PS5 version too, making it even more of an appetizing Marvel Rivals accessory - yummy yummy!

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The PS5 version of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 gaming headset is down to its lowest ever price on Amazon right now, saving you $60 off its $199.99 MSRP. It's not the comfiest headset in the world, but if you value those deep, bassy frequencies you can feel in your gut, then this headset with its 60mm Eclipse dual drivers, simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, up to 80 hours battery life, and flip-to-use mic will be the perfect pair for you. Buy it if: ✅ You play the PS5

✅ You want the perfect bass

✅ You play online games

✅ You don't wanna miss phone calls (Simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz) Don't buy it if: ❌ 408.2g is too heavy for your head

❌ You'd prefer a detachable mic

❌ You want the Xbox version

UK: £174.64 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

For just $139.99 today, you get one of the best sounds I've ever borne witness to in my years of testing headsets. The Stealth 700 Gen 3 is equipped with 60mm Eclipse dual audio drivers, which are perfect for online games, like Marvel Rivals and Sea of Thieves.

If I'm testing a headset that feels a bit hollow and tinny, it always manages to get in the way of my actual playing, as I can't get as immersed and hyped up when I can't properly hear what's going on. However, the Stealth 700 Gen 3 never brought on that issue, and my go-to online game, Marvel Rivals, sounds exhilarating through its large, cushioned cups. I've now become a Cloak and Dagger Lord, and you can bet the Stealth 700 Gen had a part to play.

Turtle Beach has managed to conjure up drivers that bring out bass frequencies better than I've ever experienced in any other pair of cups. I'm not sure how they've managed it, given I usually have to resort to toggling the bass up via the EQ settings of alternatives like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, but from the second I had hooked up the headset via its 2.4GHz wireless dongle, I never had this issue.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The bass is so booming that the headset has also become one of my favorite PC headsets to use when listening to Spotify and my many EDM and video-game music playlists I've made over the years. It's not just audio quality that it has going for it, either, but it's also decked out with simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz so you can hook it up to your phone and be clued into upcoming phone calls even during heated Marvel Rivals matches.

The Stealth 700 Gen 3 also sports a high-quality flip-to-mic, which even friends have generously commented on its high quality, and a battery life of up to 80 hours, so you can spend more time playing the upcoming Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 and less time charging.

If you happen to have an extra sensitive noggin, however, I'd maybe skip this one out. Turtle Beach has far more comfortable alternatives like the Turtle Beach Stealth 600, which is just $94.99 at Amazon right now and over 107g lighter than the Stealth 700. However, the Stealth 700 Gen 3 will be the perfect booming, bassy headset to use during the upcoming season 3.5 of Marvel Rivals - and I can't wait to test that out for myself.

