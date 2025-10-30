The Stealth 700 Gen is my Halloween headset of choice, and it just got a spooky rare discount

As the resident audio tech nerd of the hardware team, I have no shortage of the best gaming headsets at my disposal. Yet it's the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 that's going to keep me company through this Halloween weekend.

Unlike many other PS5 headsets I've tested, the Stealth 700 Gen 3 remains one of the few pairs that actually gets loud enough to make me sit up in my couch in fright, just how I like it. If you're a fellow horror game fan, you can treat yourself to the booming cups for $149.99 at Amazon right now, saving yourself $50 off its frightening $199.99 MSRP.

Turtle Beach Sealth 700 Gen 3 wireless headset | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Stealth 700 Gen 3 headset isn't immune to discounts, but its price rarely drops down to the $150 mark. Typically, you can find this Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless headset bounce between $160 and full price, but this spooky festival season, it's down to $149.99 instead. For that $50 off, you're getting a fully wireless headset for your PS5 (and PC if you have one), loud and bassy 60mm Eclipse Dual drivers, a high-quality flip-to-use microphone, and a massive up to 80 hours battery life - the ideal Halloween tech treat. Buy it if: ✅ You play the PS5 or PC

✅ Having simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz is a must

✅ You want a loud and bassy sound

✅ You need up to 80hrs battery life Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather the Xbox version

❌ You want a lighter headset



UK: £159.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 for the PS5?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I've tested a lot of PS5 headsets since I first took a look at the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 earlier this year, but it's still one of my go-to pairs of cups to pull out when it comes to horror games. Why? It packs in one of the best bassy and loud sounds a PS5 headset can muster.

A ton of PS5 headsets tend not to get that loud for the Sony system. That's partially a good thing, as typically you don't want the screams of your fellow survivors in Dead by Daylight matches to be damaging your eardrums. But for me, that means I have to miss out on the nuances of the music and sound design of my favorite horror games, and feel less scared as a result. And what horror game fan wants that?

The 60mm Eclipse Dual audi drivers of this headset do not have that problem. Not only can they conjure up a perfectly loud sound during Dead by Daylight matches or when I feel like walking through the streets of Silent Hill 2 in the remake, but there's little to no distortion either. Out of the box, this headset also has one of the best-sounding bass tones in any pair of cups, which perfectly dials up the fear.

The Stealth 700 Gen 3 is pretty heavy at 408.2g, so you will need a few breaks between the scares to give your head a break. However, if you're after a mid-range headset for your PS5 that is perfectly loud for horror games (and any PS5 game for that matter), this $50 off deal at Amazon is the ideal spooky festive treat.

This headset likely won't arrive in time for the big spooky day. But there's no wrong time to play horror games and make them sound their best through a headset like the Stealth 700 Gen 3.