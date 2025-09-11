Stop what you're doing Vocaloid fans, this Hatsune Miku headset just got its first discount

Ever since the Asus TUF Gaming Hatsune Miku collection first arrived on the scene, I've been counting the days until any of it, but especially the wired gaming headset, received its first discount.

For fans of the digital diva, I still recommend it at full price, but its $99.99 MSRP does make the Hatsune Miku Edition TUF GAMING H1 Gen II pair of cups a little on the pricey side compared to other wired headsets out there. Now, it's down to $94.99 at Best Buy, which is only a $5 saving. However, it's the first discount it's had since launch, making it a tiny bit more accessible for Vocaloid fans, and worth making a fuss about.

TUF GAMING H1 Gen II Wired Gaming Headset - Hatsune Miku Edition | $99.99 $94.99 at GameStop

Save $5 - There's only a tiny $5 saving on this official Hatsune Miku headset, but it's still worth bringing to any Vocaloid fan's attention. This marks the first ever discount this wired headset has had since launch, and while I wish it were discounted by far more, this headset does come with a free gift of 1 month of Discord Nitro to sweeten the deal. UK: $85.65 at Amazon Read more ▼

Should you buy the Hatsune Miku Edition Asus TUF GAMING H1 Gen II wired headset?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Let's get this out of the way: the TUF Gaming H1 Gen II is one of those gaming headsets where there's an emphasis on style over substance. That's not to say that this isn't a high-quality and great-sounding bit of tech, but it's definitely one for the Miku fans and Miku fans only.

The gorgeous light turquoise of the headband and cups perfectly match Miku's signature pigtails, in what is one of the cutest wired headsets I've personally tested. As a Hatsune Miku fan myself, my favorite aspect of its design is undoubtedly the RGB silhouette of the girl herself on the left cup. I'm also a sucker for the little pink accents on the yokes, which feel reminiscent of the idol's hair clips.

This is a weird headset, but instead of using a 3.5mm connection, it connects via USB-A. With that in mind, it feels more suited for PC players, though Asus does advertise it as being a PC and PS5 headset. The headset is also equipped with 40 mm ASUS Essence drivers, which sound pretty fantastic. I literally have these on my head as I'm typing these words, and the Deltarune soundtrack sounds just as groovy as ever - there's a good amount of bass there that makes game soundtracks (and naturally, Hatsune Miku tracks) pop.

If you're looking for a wired headset that's below the $100 mark and have a strict budget to stick to, I'd be more likely to recommend the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 for PC, which I'm currently testing, however. It's available to pre-order for $59.99 at Amazon and drops tomorrow (September 12) worldwide, and despite its low cost, it manages to produce a fantastic sound thanks to its 50mm Nanoclear audio drivers.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

If your budget can stretch a little further, and like me, your house is cluttered with Vocaloid figures and merch, then that's where this $5 deal on the Miku Edition Asus TUF GAMING H1 Gen II wired headset is very much worth your time. Hopefully, it'll get even cheaper over time, but the headset, and the rest of the Hatsune Miku Asus X TUF Gaming Collection is ideal for those looking to turn their PC (or PS5) setup into a shrine for the best digital diva around. (Sorry Luka.)

Our guides for the best Nintendo Switch headsets, the best PS5 headsets, and the best Xbox Series X headsets are full to the brim with high-quality alternatives if you have more cash to burn.