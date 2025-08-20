JBL just unveiled new headsets at Gamescom, but I'm more interested in the new QuantumENGINE software that comes with them

This year's Gamescom 2025 has kicked off, and amongst all the new-game hype, JBL has announced a new lineup of gaming headsets to its Quantum lineup.

The wave is made up of the Quantum 950, 650, and the 250 headsets, which are all decked out with the brand's new 50mm carbon dynamic audio drivers to deliver "rich, Hi-Res Certified Audio" and low distortion.

Headsets with larger 50 mm-sized drivers aren't new. However, what is new is the brand's new redesigned JBL QuantumENGINE software, which is launching alongside these new high-powered headsets.

(Image credit: JBL)

QuantumENGINE has already existed for quite some time, allowing anyone with a Quantum gaming headset and Windows at their fingertips access to settings to improve their sound and tweak any customization, from RGB lighting to audio presets.

According to JBL, this new redesign offers new intuitive controls, drag-and-drop prioritization, user profile management, and lighting setup in one dashboard. This includes access to Smart EQ, to allow better accuracy in online games, AI mic features to block out unwanted sounds, and fully customizable lighting settings.

Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at Harman states in the official press release that, "We redesigned JBL QuantaumENGINE to deliver an immersive, customizable experience that adapts to any setup, driven by feedback from the gaming community."

Better yet, this new version of QuantumENGINE unlocks spatial audio support for all previous JBL Quantum headsets, which has sincerely piqued my interest. Occasionally, some audio tech brands will hide spatial audio behind their pricier pairs of cups, but this means that extra level of immersion can be accessed by players, no matter their budget.

Naturally, that means the new Quantum 950 will have spatial audio support, besides its 3D head tracking and active noise canceling.

The new headset, which is the shining star of the new Quantum lineup, will also be equipped with a new lightweight design and a 6mm cardioid boom mic. The headset also seems to be taking after the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, as it's launching with a hot-swappable dual battery system, and a wireless base station that acts as a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, all for £299.99.

If that price is a bit too much for your bank account to handle, the new Quantum 650 will still have that spatial audio support through the new QuantumENGINE software. However, this mid-range headset leaves out the wireless base station, ANC, and RGB lighting to drop its price down to £129.99.

There's also an even more budget-friendly option, with the new Quantum 250, the wired headset of the set, which will launch for just £49.99.

The newly redesigned QuantumENGINE software, along with the new Quantum 950, 650, and 250 gaming headsets, will be available on X, from the JBL website and other retailers.

