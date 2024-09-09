Turns out the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 already exists, but I’m not mad about it

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is set to be the next best gaming handheld contender to enter the fold, but the portable PC might not be entirely new. By that, I mean we’re likely looking at a rebranded device that comes with all the same features paired with a newer AMD chip.

According to the tech YouTuber ETA Prime, the upcoming Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is based on the existing Terrans Force Handle 5. Both handheld gaming PCs feature a 7-inch display and identical buttons, with the only spec differences being that the former features a newer AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS APU and a faster 144Hz refresh rate. The theory is that the Acer device is what would have likely been a new Terrans model, which stacks up when you look at the two portables side-by-side.

I don’t want to play a handheld nerd version of Spot the Difference, but it’s clear that Acer and Terrans are at least using the same shell. Extra decals and color choices aside (like the red home button on the right), we’re looking at identical button geometry, d-pad design, and speaker grill placement. Yes, both the Asus ROG Ally and MSI Claw also have fairly similar layouts, but unlike those rivals, the Blaze 7 and Force Handle feel less like uncanny twins and more like identical devices.

Teaching an old handheld new price tricks

Price means everything on the handheld battlefield and I firmly believe Acer has to nail its pricing to take on the Steam Deck OLED or the beefier Asus ROG Ally X. Otherwise, it risks making the same mistakes as the Lenovo Legion Go – a device that arguably tries to do too much without tightening its core gaming experience.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 specs slot nicely in between the Steam Deck and premium models like the Ayaneo Flip DS. The handheld’s main challenge will be choosing an appropriate MSRP, one that’s got enough distance between both Valve’s portable and boutique offerings on the market. The fact it's using an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chipset might indicate that it’ll cost closer to the latter, but we’ve already witnessed how rebranding an expensive device can benefit pricing this year.

Antec recently released its own version of the Ayaneo Slide for just $499, bringing it down from its creator’s $899 MSRP. That’s a phenomenal price for a Windows 11 handheld with a Ryzen 7 7840U APU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, especially since it can boost fps slightly beyond the ROG Ally’s Z1 Extreme chip. Considering Asus likes to discount its portable regularly, I’d say $500 and under is what Acer should be aiming for to make an impact.

The existing Terrans Force Handheld is pretty pricey at $999.99, so Acer would have to pull off a bigger MSRP magic trick to get things down to Steam Deck levels. I don’t think it’s an impossible task, but it’s one I genuinely believe will impact the handheld’s success. Sure, it’ll have a speedy 144Hz screen and a newer APU at its disposal. However, in a scene full of premium PC options, I and many others are patiently waiting for a powerhouse portable that takes things to the next level.

