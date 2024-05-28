The Lenovo Legion Go ‘Lite’ could be either exactly what I’ve been waiting for or a big flop

Whispers of a new Lenovo Legion Go handheld model are in the air, and the ‘Lite’ version could be what I wanted in the first place. The name suggests it’ll be a scaled-down version of the portable PC that might also come with a more affordable price tag, but I’m hoping it doesn’t make the same mistake as the cheapest Asus ROG Ally.

It takes more than bold specs to make my best gaming handhelds list, and I feel like the Lenovo Legion Go is a bit like one of those flashy cheeseburgers you see online. You know, the ones that look impressive but are far too big to fit in your mouth and are awkward to pick up? Naturally, road-testing the portable PC didn’t leave me covered in grease and ketchup. Still, awkward design choices and needless quirks like removable controllers kept me from enjoying a mouthful of tasty performance, and the rumored Lite model could fix all of that.

The rumblings come courtesy of Windows Central, with a report claiming the Lenovo Legion Go Lite is coming. Sadly, the leak contains zero information about the handheld’s specs or new form factor other than the fact it’ll boast “the same Z1 [APU] range from AMD.” It’s easy to assume that the “Lite” part means potentially a smaller screen and perhaps a lower resolution display, both attributes I think would refine the overall Legion Go experience. What I am nervous about is the part about Ryzen Z1 chips, as opting for just the non-extreme version of AMD’s processor would be a massive mistake.

If you’ve ever gone shopping for an Asus ROG Ally, you’ll know two handheld versions exist. The most expensive of the two is rocking an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, which blows the Steam Deck OLED out of the water in terms of frame rates and can almost rival premium options like the Ayaneo 2S. The second uses a lower-spec variant that appropriately drops the “Extreme” tagline, as it struggles to keep up with Valve’s custom chip.

The fact the Legion Go Lite leak doesn’t explicitly mention which Ryzen Z1 APU it’ll use is worrying, as there’s every chance Lenovo will opt for the non-extreme version to cut costs. Price will naturally also come into play, but unless the gaming laptop maker can hit a sub-$400 price tag, it’ll be hard to recommend over the Steam Deck.

Should you wait for the Lenovo Legion Go Lite?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

APU woes aside, there are various reasons why I think the Legion Go Lite could make a big impact within the handheld scene. For starters, if it can pack elements like a 144Hz screen and a trackpad into a 7-inch package, we could be looking at something that’ll rival even the upcoming Asus ROG Ally X. By using a lower resolution panel while still retaining a faster refresh rate, Lenovo could theoretically cut costs and still offer up something unique, not to mention it’s easier to boost fps to suit playing at 800p anyway.

As for whether you should wait for the Legion Go Lite, it all depends on how desperate you are for a new handheld. Holding off comes with the risk that you’ll wield that non-extreme Z1 chip, meaning you’ll end up simply picking up a Steam Deck or ROG Ally anyway. Those of you who aren’t fussed about the best frame rates possible but want a 120Hz screen can already pick up Asus’ cheaper portable for $499 at Best Buy, and it’s known to frequently drop to $399.

Of course, there will be plenty of you out there who are eying up the original Lenovo Legion Go, as it offers up an extra large 8.8-inch 1600p and removable controllers. Having used the latter, I’d say the feature is more of a gimmick that compromises the feel of the gamepad for the sake of being different. That said, the right-hand pad doubles as a gaming mouse alternative, which might appeal to some of you diehard desktop gamers out there. In any case, that model is actually down from $699.99 to $629.99 at Amazon right now, so now might be the ideal time to grab one.

Already got Valve’s portable powerhouse? Check out the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for plenty of add-ons. Alternatively, swing by the best gaming laptops for a mobile rig with more oomph.