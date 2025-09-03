Now could be your last chance to grab the OG MSI Claw, but I'd still pass on the Intel handheld

It's safe to say the OG MSI Claw arrived with a plop rather than a bang back in 2024. While it was technically the first Intel Arc portable to enter the best gaming handheld arena, it failed to take on even the Steam Deck, and its $699.99 starting price didn't remotely help.

Fast forward to now, and it seems that the MSI Claw AM1 is about to be discontinued. To celebrate its retirement, Best Buy has slapped a big clearance sticker on the portable PC, reducing it from $649.99 to $389.99. Not too shabby for a gaming handheld with a 1080p 120Hz screen, right? Uh, well, maybe hold that thought.

MSI Claw AM1 155H | $649.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $260 - Now that the original MSI Claw is on clearance, the handheld is reaching new record lows. If you're looking for a sub-$400 device for lighter gaming, this Intel portable may check a lot of boxes. Just keep in mind that it's using a lower-spec chipset than most alternatives out there, though. UK: £399.99 at Amazon

The issue with the MSI Claw is that while it should theoretically keep up with the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally, that's sadly not the case. The model discounted at Best Buy happens to be the cheapest version, packing an Intel Core Ultra 135H rather than the higher-spec 155H chipset. That latter flavour is also down to $524.99 from $699.99, and it will boost fps further than the entry-level Claw.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The difference generally translates to lower frame rates in games compared to most handheld gaming PCs out there. MSI has issued a few firmware updates since the release, alongside Intel driver patches that do improve things a bit, but you're still looking at a lower tier of performance comparatively.

Despite this, I don't think the OG MSI Claw is a complete write-off. In the right hands, it could make for a nice classic and indie gaming machine that can provide the same 1080p 120Hz visuals as the ROG Ally. It's also packing a 512GB SSD, so you're also getting more storage than the 256GB LCD Steam Deck.

The Claw could also end up a much better handheld thanks to the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally and its Windows 11 optimizations. You'll still likely have to pick up the Asus and Microsoft portable to gain perks like Auto Super Resolution since they use the Neural Processing Unit within the new Ryzen Z2 chips. However, the rest of the optimizations are rolling out to most Windows-based handhelds, and that could give it a huge usability boost.

(Image credit: Microsoft / Asus)

Seeing a handheld gaming PC for under $400 is a rare sight these days, but patience is absolutely a virtue. Yes, the MSI Claw is one of the cheapest Windows portables out there right now, and now could be your last chance to grab it. But, there is a strong chance that more powerful options like the Asus ROG Ally will drop to new record lows once the Xbox version goes live, and I'm fully expecting to see price tags a chunk under $500.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you do happen to have extra funds to invest in a handheld, it might be worth thinking about your long-haul setup. I wouldn't necessarily go out a blow a grand on something like the MSI Claw 8 AI+, even if it is a powerhouse, but investing in better performance will help you run games on the go for longer. I'd argue the "first-gen" wave of devices is already running out of rope.

Already got Valve's handheld? Check out the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck docks for setup inspiration. You'll also want to peek at the best retro consoles if you'd rather play the classics.