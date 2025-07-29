Ayaneo just announced the "world's first flip dual-screen Android handheld" for 3DS games, and I'm more excited about it than the Windows version

Anyneo just unveiled a bunch of new gaming handhelds and PC tech, including the "world's first" Android clamshell portable for 3DS games. As a certified Flip DS stan, I'm hyped to see the company still has dual-screen consoles on its packed agenda, but this one could resolve my biggest issue with the original Windows device.

Dubbed the Ayaneo Pocket DS, the new 3DS-inspired handheld is set to debut at Chinajoy 2025 at Qualcomm's Snapdragon booth. The company's CEO, Arthur Zhang, provides a pretty good look at the clamshell in a new 2025–2026 Strategy Sharing Session, revealing something that looks like a 3DS on steroids.

This naturally isn't the handheld maker's first rodeo when it comes to 3DS homages. Last year, I shared my Ayaneo Flip DS review, praising the Windows machine for its punchy performance and attractive clamshell design. However, this new Android version is unique in that it could finally help me play original Nintendo DS releases, since emulators should have access to the dual screens.

It's silly, but for whatever reason, Windows 11 DS emulators can't assign gameplay screens to more than one display. Instead, they appear in a single window, whereas you seemingly can replicate the original console on Android. While the upcoming Ayaneo Flip 1S DS will naturally lead the pack in terms of performance, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't more excited about merely playing all my older DS outings.

As for specs, Ayaneo is keeping its clamshell plans close to its chest for now. What I can tell you is that since the Pocket DS handheld is in collaboration with Qualcomm, it'll likely wield one of the Snapdragon chips announced earlier this year. I suspect it'll specifically feature a G3 Gen 3 just like the OneXPlayer OneXSugar1, which just so happens to be another quirky portable for playing DS classics.

Technically, the Pocket DS will be "the first" flip dual-screen handheld to enter the scene, but devices like the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 do offer up a similar vibe. That portable is only rocking one display, though, meaning it's not going to help you run games that need two touchscreens for gameplay mechanics.

More Ayaneo Pocket DS details are set to be revealed in an additional livestream, so you won't be left hanging for long. The handheld has also been in development for a year, and Zhang says it's already entering mass production. I'll need to see a price tag and put the portable through its paces before deciding if it's the best way to play DS games in 2025.

Until then, I'll still be using the Anbernic RG Cube for dual-screen classics. Yes, the display is tiny when you split it up for DS games, but it more than gets the job done.

