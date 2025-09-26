Get horror movie night right with a record-low price on the coziest projector I've tested this year

Projectors are entering a new era, with easy to use, compact, and downright adorable throwers coming into their own over the last year. Prices are also dropping on these once-luxury devices, to the point where many of the best projectors are now cheaper than some high-end TVs. It's this everyday movie night market that the Epson EF-22 is targeting, and with a $200 discount at Amazon it's nailing the brief this spooky season.

You'll find the $999.99 projector available for $799.99 at Amazon right now. That's a return to a record-low price that's only started appearing with any real regularity over the last few months. Before that, this rate was strictly reserved for Black Friday.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF22 projector | $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - At full price, the Epson EF22 was just knocking up against the cheaper 4K projectors on the market, but with $200 off the final price (and a record-low rate) it's in a pretty comfortable spot for a 1080p smart model. Buy it if: ✅ Versatility is your top priority

✅ You want an easy setup

✅ You don't have an extra streaming stick Don't buy it if: ❌ You want premium 4K picture Price check: Best Buy: $951.86 | Walmart: $999.99

$999.99 is a bit pricey for a 1080p projector in 2025. It's not cringe-worthy, you're still spending far less than you would for a 4K model, but it's just on that upper limit. Dropping $799.99 on this super slick thrower though? That's some movie magic I can get behind.

Should you buy the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF-22?

(Image credit: Future)

Maybe it was the smooth rotating stand or the easily tiltable picture adjustment. Maybe it was the simple fact that with its little arms and lens eye, the Epson EF-22 just looks too much like WALL-E, but I fell in love with this compact projector.

I test a lot of throwers, so when I come across a simple plug-and-play system I'm already half won over. When that system is actually plug and play I'm sold.

The Epson EF-22 is extremely easy to setup, not just in its image settings, but in its actual placement. Getting the right angle and surface for a projector is actually a lot harder than it seems, especially if you're simply planting a device in an already-in-use living room.

The EF-22 uses a swivel stand so you can cast your image much easier from a more secluded location, as well as a tilt on its little face - so no awkward shelves. Automatic keystone and focus settings mean you don't even need to touch a menu if you don't want to. There's just one issue with its initial setup. Backfiring speakers mean you'll want to be positioned behind the projector as you're watching for the best audio.

(Image credit: Future)

Actually getting your movie started is simple as well. The device features Google TV built right in, so no faffing with HDMI cables or additional streaming sticks, and everything runs from one remote control.

You'd be surprised how many projectors forego this, many require not only an HDMI streaming stick be plugged in but also need a separate power source for that addition. Then you've almost always got two controls to keep track of. It's more of a headache than even I expected when I first started experimenting with projectors.

A 1,000 lumen brightness may not sound like much compared to the four-figure 4K monsters on the market but it's actually a flex compared to other models in this price range. Similarly, you're getting full HDR 10 compatibility.

All of that culminates in one of the best 1080p images I've seen projected so far. Horror fans will be glad to know that darker scenes still manage to maintain their details at this lower price point, while more vibrant moments keep their pop as well. If you do want to upgrade to 4K, it's worth noting that the Xgimi Horizon Ultra is also on sale, down to $1,099 (was $1,699.99) at Amazon.

