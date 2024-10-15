I go back to this gaming mouse every Black Friday, but it's already at a record-low price

You can spend hundreds on a gaming mouse and grab the fastest sensors available, but unless you play competitively that extra money isn't going to reward you with too much else. In fact, one of my favorite pointers for everyday play is the budget-minded Razer Basilisk V3. Value for money is through the roof on this device, even at its standard $69.99 MSRP - but Amazon has done one better for us this week.

The Basilisk V3 is currently available for just $39.99, a $30 discount from that original starting point. That's the cheapest price Amazon has ever had on the wired rodent, and considering this was already the best gaming mouse from a value perspective you're getting a phenomenal deal here.

This is a discount I only tend to see in Black Friday gaming deals, though it has popped back onto the shelves a couple of times this year so far (never for very long). Yes, I've only seen the full $69.99 cost once or twice over the last few months as well - but this is normally a $50 device day to day. You're saving an extra $10 on the price I've most often seen on this device throughout 2024 - but that extra saving is difficult to come by.

Save $30 - Amazon has never had the Razer Basilisk V3 cheaper than this, with $30 off the $69.99 MSRP we're back down to a $39.99 sales price I only see during major sales events. That's a fantastic offer, especially if you're after a versatile pointer. Buy it if: ✅ You don't need a wireless connection

✅ You play a few faster games

✅ You want plenty of buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a dedicated FPS device Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99

Should you buy the Razer Basilisk V3?

The Razer Basilisk V3 is an older device (I reviewed it back in 2021), but it still holds up against newer releases within its price range. I test this mouse against every new lower mid-range pointer I come across, and it consistently maintains its position as the best on the market. Its 26K DPI Focus+ optical sensor and eleven programmable buttons put it way ahead of the Logitech G305 Lightspeed (currently on sale for $40.99 at Amazon), which features a 12K DPI sensor and six programmable buttons. However, if you're prioritizing a wireless connection you'll be sticking with Logitech this time around. While this is a wired gaming mouse, it's by no means a barebones affair.

You've got a fantastic light show from the RGB Chroma underglow, a smart scroll wheel that can automatically detect the speed you need to move at and adjust accordingly, and a sniper trigger that slows your DPI when held for more precise shots. All of that is wrapped up in a larger form factor device, but one that trades nimble movement on a competitive FPS battlefield for comfort and grip in more casual settings.

I would recommend the Razer Basilisk V3 to anyone who prioritizes extra features over speed (and that will be anyone who steers clear of high-level competitive arenas) who doesn't want to break the bank on their next mouse. You're still getting a slick sensor under the hood, but the comfortable chassis and thoughtful extras make this a must-see Razer gaming mouse.

