Razer's first hot-swappable keyboard just took one of its biggest price cuts yet

The original Razer Blackwidow V4 75% is the brand's first ever hot-swappable keyboard, and now that it's been usurped by a newer model those prices are starting to tumble. Amazon has shaved nearly $30 off the switch-swapping gaming keyboard this week, which means we're now just a dollar away from the deck's lowest ever price.

You'll find the orange-switch model available for $160 right now, down from the original $189.99 MSRP. That's a return to a price I've seen for a few weeks at the start of the year, but this deck has actually been much closer to full price for most of the month. Before that, it only ever hit $165 during last year's holiday sales, moving beyond its regular $170 sales price for the first time in late November. It's been $158.99 in the past - just over a buck cheaper, but considering this is actually relatively cheap for a full hot-swappable keyboard it's a fantastic discount in itself.

Like many of the best gaming keyboard brands, Razer adopted hot-swappable switches in the last couple of years. With the newer Pro model now on the shelves (and my review incoming), the base version is looking prettier than ever.

Save $29.99 - The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is still a premium gaming keyboard, but with nearly $30 off the final price Amazon has dropped the hot-swappable deck down to within a dollar of its cheapest rate ever. That's excellent news for any switch-swappers with Razer Chroma integrations out there. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize comfort

✅ You want a tactile feel straight out the box

✅ You have other Razer peripherals Don't buy it if: ❌ A wireless connection is a priority Price check: Best Buy: $179.99 | Walmart: $179.99

Should you buy the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%?

It took a little while for mainstream gaming brands to adopt hot-swappable switch designs, but I'm sure glad they did. The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% was launched by Sneki's brand in 2023, and has held up as one of the best dedicated gaming options on the market since then. With full Synapse customization support, a slick RGB Chroma system, and a truly satisfying typing feel, this was one of my favorite releases of its year.

It stands tall against competitors, beating Corsair's K70 Pro Mini Wireless in its functionality and overall value and including more comfort features than the Asus ROG Azoth. I'd recommend it to most players looking for a switch-swapping compact keyboard with ergonomics built in. That's because it's one of the few options that also include a wrist rest (and a super plush one at that) with a slightly higher incline height as well. If you're looking to get a better understanding of how your switches can change your experience, but still want a core gaming device in front of you, it's a fantastic investment.

There are a few areas where the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% can't beat Asus, though. The ROG Azoth packs a wireless connection over both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth (and a superb battery life to boot) where Razer can only run off a USB-C cable. I naturally prefer the shorter, slightly softer, feel of the Asus ROG NX switches that ship in the Azoth as well, though I do enjoy returning to the deeper thocc of Razer's Orange Tactile Mechanical clickers.

The Asus ROG Azoth comes with a much higher starting cost at $249.99, but it's also on sale for $199.99 at Amazon this week. Those looking for a quieter switch with less of a focus on comfort and more resource dedicated to versatility will be better served by that price tag. It's worth noting that you do drop some Synapse features when swerving away from Razer's model, as well as those glimmering side LEDs.

