"Customization shouldn't be locked behind a paywall" - Glorious's latest gaming keyboard has one feature few budget decks can rival

Glorious has just launched its latest gaming keyboard, and this one's a little different. Gone are the three-figure price tags and esports-focused feature lists. Instead, the $59.99 / £49.99 Glorious GMBK 75% concentrates on providing the typing experience the brand is known for at a much lower rate.

The main focus here is customization, but we're not talking hot-swappability or the Hall effect switches you'll find in some of the best gaming keyboards on the market. Instead, Glorious is donning swappable MX-stem compatible keycaps - a rarity in cheaper decks.

Glorious GMBK 75% | $59.99 at Glorious

Glorious keyboards usually cost a pretty penny (the Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE comes in at over $300). The latest release takes things back to basics, though, with a sturdy build, plenty of functionality, and more customization options than you'd usually find at this price. UK: £49.99 at Glorious

If you've been researching more expensive keyboards, that could raise an eyebrow. One can remove the keycaps from the vast majority of decks on the market right now, using an MX-shaped stem is pretty par for the course in the more expensive seats.

It's a little less commonplace in this sub-$60 category, though, where you're more likely to be shopping among the best membrane keyboards. The SteelSeries Apex 3 sits at about $50 and you're stuck with those ABS clickers and it's a similar story with the Razer Cynosa V2.

(Image credit: Glorious)

The Glorious GMBK 75% is still a membrane keyboard, so you're not getting the clack of a more expensive mechanical switch - but you'd be surprised how much of a difference those caps can make.

These affordable decks generally cheap out with oily, thin, rattly ABS keycaps - swapping those over for a more durable set of PBT toppers is going to keep that experience fresh for much longer.

Elsewhere, the GMBK offers a 75% form factor, with a full function row, navigational keys, and a dedicated media dial, as well as ten-zone RGB lighting, a 1,000Hz polling rate, three onboard memory profiles, and compatibility with Glorious Core software.

Of course, these rubber dome switches aren't for everyone. If you're unsure whether you should save a little more for a full mechanical suite, check out my guide to membrane vs mechanical gaming keyboards.

I'm also hunting down all the best wireless gaming keyboards and the best hot-swappable keyboards for more personalization options. Or, check out the best Razer keyboards if you're sticking with one brand.