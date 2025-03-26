Gaming desks vs regular desks: which surface should you buy?

To the untrained eye, it can be hard to spot any differences between gaming desks and regular desks. While you've perhaps spotted some rather garish looking surfaces with racing stripes and aggressive RGB lighting out in the wild, there's more going on when it comes to furniture designed for gaming PC setups than you'd think.

That's not to say the whole gaming desks vs regular desks conversation is clear cut. Many of the best gaming desk contenders I've tested work just as well as a PC battle station as they do for working from home and productivity. To really narrow things down, you need to break down each surface's features and subtle elements that lean more towards either use case.

Whether you're looking for a base for your high spec PC setup or a versatile and ergonomic place to use a monitor, it's well worth drawing a line between gaming desks and regular options. I've got some tips that will help you quickly label any models you come across in your search for new furniture, to help you grab the right rectangle for the job.

Gaming desks vs regular desks: Size

(Image credit: Future)

I want to stress that size alone doesn't indicate whether you're looking at a gaming desk or a regular surface, but it does play a role. Typically speaking, desktops designed to hold gaming monitors and your rig will have deeper dimensions and plenty of width to fit screens up to at least 32 inches along with any consoles and rigs you plan on using.

Regular desks can also feature plenty of space, but I often find that manufacturers use the extra room in a different way. Traditionally, these units feature lots of extra storage like shelves and drawers for stationery, which implies the design is more suited to productivity. That's not to say those elements aren't handy for storing peripherals and cables, but desks for gaming normally prioritise giving you space for your hardware first and foremost.

There are common sizes that regular and gaming desks share. You'll find that most options out there range from 120 to 183 cm in width and 61 to 76 cm depth. However, you're more likely to find different layouts that are designed to sit in a corner either using a L-shape or a triangle when browsing traditional models, since they were typically structured to fit in with living room layouts and shared spaces.

Size isn't a direct indicator whether a desk is for gaming or productivity, but there are two things I'd consider when eyeing up different dimensions. The first is whether you need space for specific monitors and systems in addition to a gaming keyboard and mouse, as you'll want to ensure you can comfortably sit with all your gear within reach. If you're primarily looking for somewhere to work, you'll need something that focuses giving you lots of room for your stationery and additional office supplies in addition to a place to pop your laptop.

Gaming desks vs regular desks: Features

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

At a glance, most desks are going to look like a rectangle with four legs. It's only when you start trying to integrate your own specific setup that you'll become acquainted with features geared specifically for gaming and/or productivity. Some of these elements are arguably gimmicky, but their existence is what ultimately helps differentiate models into either category.

Common gaming desk features I tend to come across include headphone stands, surface wide mouse mat covers, and PC brackets that mount underneath. These are all features that options like the Secretlabs Magnus Pro provide using a modular approach, but you'll also find these perks integrated into cheaper options like the Arozzi Arena. You will find models out there that come with none of these extras, or even some that come with even more quirks like integrated cup holders and RGB lighting, but the gist is that there will be something that ties into playing games and some of the associated tropes.

On the flipside, regular desks will cater more to traditional office ergonomics and standards that tie into ordinary PC use. Those sensibilities are adopted by gaming options too, but you're more likely to find integrated features like monitor risers, keyboard trays, and storage built into the design. These surfaces aren't necessarily aiming to serve players who sit with a wider arm span, fingers tapping away on WASD keys and a gaming mouse to hand, meaning the layout will usually suit typists who need a central place to rattle keys while having a display at eye height.

Again, none of these features are exclusive to gaming or regular desks. They're simply a hint as to what demographic a model is aiming for, as a at home admin worker isn't going to benefit from having RGB underlighting and a bracket for a large rig. More often than not, ordinary users will be seeking something that can store all their office bits and has enough room for a laptop that can be whipped away as soon as the day comes to an end.

Gaming desks vs regular desks: Design benefits

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

Look, there's no getting round the fact that some gaming desks look like they belong in a 14 year old Minecraft fan's bedroom. Don't get me wrong, younger me would have loved to have one of these battle stations, but the majority of you out there will be aiming for something a little more contemporary.

That in turn makes actually separating gaming desks and regular surfaces based on design a little difficult. While there are plenty boasting bold black and red racing stripes and flashy lights out there, I'm coming across more and more subtle options that could easily be marketed for office use.

So, how do you identify a gaming desk in a sea of options? Well, it can often come down to whether a surface will accommodate your setup. There's room to debate over whether one of my favorite options, the Flexispot E7 Plus, counts as a piece of gaming furniture since it it looks like a stylish wood-effect piece with streamlined features, but I'd argue its surface space and standing functionality all help make it an excellent choice for playing PC games in a versatile way.

At the same time, the likes of the Magnus Pro is unmistakably a gaming desk. Its modular accessories, integrated AC outlet, and associated cable management options all work best for users with cables running from PCs, monitors, speakers, accessories, and consoles within one setup. Regular desks may come with additional trays for holding your wires and plugs, but surfaces with a focus on playing games will directly consider what you'll need to hide in order to house everything on top.

Gaming desks vs regular desks: Durability

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I don't want to suggest that regular desks aren't as durable as their gaming counterparts, but there is an inherent need for robustness when playing PC games. I'm fully aware that when I play shooters like Overwatch 2, I tend to throw my mouse around in a slightly chaotic manner, whereas desks tend to get less of a beating when I'm typing like I am now.

For that reason, gaming desks normally place emphasis on providing a hard wearing surface paired with extra stability. The last thing you want when trying to clinch a competitive match is to experience any wobble, and while ordinary solutions might be pretty sturdy too, most of the gaming-focused options I've tested are designed to be rock solid. Plus, the extra mouse pad material coverings and other mats included with popular options will save the top from frantic peripheral usage, meaning you're less likely to see scuffs after use.

That's normally not really required with ordinary desktop use, as you can get away with having a lighter weight desk if you're planning on just typing, spreadsheeting, and going on Zoom calls. That said, options by the likes of Flexispot absolutely use hardwearing materials and extra sturdy legs to provide that premium vibe no matter what you're doing, and as a tinkerer and tech project enthusiast, I love that.

Gaming desks vs regular desks: Price

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

Gaming desks are getting cheaper, but they traditionally cost more than regular home office alternatives. Price tags have always been elevated for specialists - as soon as you see something being marketed for a specific niche or hobby, you can expect to pay more than you would for cheap and cheerful option for vanilla use.

More often than not, I find that cheaper desks cater more to everyday office use than they do gaming. This is especially true if you spend under $100 on a simple table with four legs and potentially some storage-based extras to sweeten the deal. You can absolutely find options with gamer benefits on the budget side of things, it's just that surfaces will start to look like they belong as the base of a PC setup the more you spend.

There's a bit of an amusing trend with Amazon brands where you'll see desks that look like traditional office models complete with somewhere for your inkjet printer, but they'll have an RGB lighting strip underneath the monitor riser. These are normally floating around for around $50, especially during the sale, and if I'm being frank, I wouldn't class them as gaming desks. The aesthetic alone with these culprits normally leans towards the traditional home-office vibe with an emphasis on storage over anything that relates to playing games or using accessories, and it really feels like the manufacturers have done the bare minimum by simply sticking some lights on the underside to check a box.

If you're directly looking for something with features that will be handy in your quest to beat your Steam backlog, you'll want to aim for brands that are making models specifically for that purpose. At the same time, office users will want to look for reasonably priced options that don't try and use cheap extras to cater to both parties. By doing that, you're more likely to hit a price range that has exactly what you're looking for, whether that's something ultra premium or an ultra cheap solution that isn't just a flatpack budget contender cosplaying as specialist furniture.

