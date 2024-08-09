Where to pre-order the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Controller

Recent updates

If you like the look of the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense controller, you need to know where to pre-order it. Astro Bot's next big PS5 adventure drops later this year, and it might actually be one of the most hyped PS5 releases in a long time. Not only are people excited for the next Astro game, but they're also loving the look of its official DualSense skin - and rightly so!

This might be one of the freshest takes on the DualSense controller we've seen since the PS5 launched in 2020. God of War Ragnarok's Limited Edition pad comes close, but this actually looks a little bit like its titular character. The design really is well thought-out, and adds some more personality to an accessory we use every day. Is this the best PS5 controller? Who's to say, but with all the excitement around it, we thought it best to tell you where you can get your paws on one.

The Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller is now available for pre-order in both the US and UK, but retailers are a little slow on the uptake. You'll find it live at Very in the UK, though Currys has already sold out of the gamepad. It'll cost a little more than the regular DualSense, going for $79.99 / £69.99. We've been told through the PlayStation Blog that that "Limited Edition" title will be for good reason, as the gamepad will be in short supply, so you'd better be on the ball if you'd like to grab this keepsake.

Below, you'll find the best places in the US and UK to pre-order the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense controller.

Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense pre-orders in the US

❌ Amazon | Check Stock Amazon is usually a little slower on the uptake when it comes to limited edition releases, but does pack a massive warehouse full of them. That means once stock does land it will last.



❌ Best Buy | Check Stock Best Buy is often one of the speedier retailers, so I'm expecting Astro Bot DualSense stock to show up here first. Check back at 10am for the initial wave!



❌ Walmart | Check Stock Walmart generally filters its new pre-orders onto the shelves a little after Best Buy, but be wary of marketplace sellers. I'd recommend only going with Walmart-sold devices at this point.



✅ PlayStation Store | In Stock - $79.99 The PlayStation Store is the first US retailer to launch stock of the limited edition controller, with free delivery to boot.



Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense pre-orders in the UK

✅ Very | In Stock - £69.99 Very is holding firm in its stock this morning, after Currys already ran out. You'll find the Astro Bot DualSense available for the regular £69.99 going rate, with delivery set for September 6.



✅ Game | In Stock - £69.99 Game does have the Astro Bot controller in stock, but I would be wary of those lofty delivery fees. I've been stung by a £5 charge per item in the past - even when everything was shipped together.



❌ Argos | Check Stock Argos doesn't currently have the Astro Bot DualSense available for pre-order, but we'd keep a close eye out here. This retailer sorts its inventory by post code, so your area could have more stock shortly.



❌ Currys | Check Stock Not only did Currys have stock of the Astro Bot controller this morning, but it was £10 less than other retailers. It's all flown off the shelves now, but could return - especially considering you'll still see its product page pop up briefly when you search in the text box.



❌ PlayStation Direct | Check Stock PlayStation has run out of its own controller, with the Astro Bot DualSense having been run off the shelves this afternoon.



Should you pre-order the Astro Bot DualSense?

This official DualSense is a perfect accessory for the upcoming Astro Bot game that drops on September 6. Astro's Playroom, which comes pre-loaded on every PS5 console, is probably still the best use of the DualSense's innovative features. There have definitely been some great uses of Haptic Feedback and Trigger resistance, but I'm not sure anything has made them such a central aspect of playing like Astro has.

For that reason, an Astro controller makes so much sense, and goes hand-in-hand with the franchise's love of showing off cool PlayStation hardware from the brand's past.

Astro Bot DualSense Controller Reveal | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

Astro Bot DualSense pre-orders: FAQ

(Image credit: Sony)

How much is the Astro Bot controller? The Astro Bot controller is a little bit pricier than a regular version of the DualSense, coming in at $79.99 / £69.99. While it is just a reskin of the stock PS5 gamepad, and doesn't offer any of the pro features of the DualSense Edge, it's looks, high demand, and ties to the Astro Bot PS5 games is worth paying a little extra for.

Is Astro Bot free on PS5? Astro's Playroom is free-to-play for anyone purchasing any version of the PS5 console. It'll be pre-installed out of the box, and gives you a perfect introduction to the PS5's bespoke controller features. Astro's upcoming adventure isn't free, however, since it's a larger project that will have cost Asobi studio a lot of time and resources to make. The full-sized game dropping in September will cost $59.99 / £59.99.

Will Astro Bot be on PSVR 2? A lot of VR fans are upset that the new Astro Bot game won't have a VR port, following on from the success of the franchise's instalment on the first PSVR. You won't reap any benefits playing Astro Bot with PSVR 2, but you will be able to play it in the headset's cinematic mode - which is a great way to experience any game on PS5.

