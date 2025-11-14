"We make touchpad controllers as well" - After Valve reveals the new Steam Controller, GameSir is teasing a new trackpad gamepad of its own

This week, Valve revealed the new Steam Controller, a rather chunky pro controller for any Steam device that has two trackpads just like the brand's Steam Deck. Even though it's been a hot minute since Valve launched a new gamepad, it seems to have already sent ripples out through the rest of the best PC controller market.

GameSir, one of the most prolific controller brands out there, has reacted to the reveal of the Steam Controller by hinting that it might also come out with a product that utilizes laptop-like touchpads:

🐔Speaking of the new Steam controller - did you know that we make touchpad controllers as well?👀What about bringing you guys a new GameSir touchpad controller next year? pic.twitter.com/IJKcaoZ912November 13, 2025

Given that GameSir likes to launch a comparably massive list of products every year compared to other brands in this space, I honestly wouldn't rule out a Steam Controller rival arriving at some point in 2026. The one referenced in the Tweet above is an older device called the GameSir G5, which doesn't seem to be available anymore, but who knows what the future holds.

For those who don't know, GameSir makes some of the best controllers for PC, Xbox, and Switch. This brand prides itself on excellent value for money, often giving gamers some of the very best controller features going at a much lower cost than the big brands. I've reviewed plenty of GameSir's controllers, and despite their sub-$100 prices, they always feel premium and futureproofed.

(Image credit: Valve)