I tried a wireless sim racing wheel, but I'd only recommend it for junior racers this Christmas

Sim racing sounds great on paper, but unless you have a dedicated space for a cockpit chair, pedals, and a wheel, it demands a lot of faff. Setting it all up when you want to use it is a pain, making sure the pedals aren't going to slide away from you as you stomp down the brake is a classic problem, and bolting one of the best PC racing wheels to your desk could cause a monitor to vibrate its way to the floor.

I really wish there were more accessible solutions out there, and thankfully, Turtle Beach has an answer. The Turtle Beach Racer Wireless for Xbox and PC is, as it sounds, a wireless steering wheel that looks to simplify the hassles of sim racing while also giving people a bit more novelty in their driving games.

Turtle Beach Racer Wireless | $179.99 at Turtle Beach

US readers need to go directly to Turtle Beach for this one, since I can't find it listed at Amazon or Best Buy. Thankfully, if you're shopping in the UK, the Racer Wireless is actually discounted right now, available at Amazon and Very for £124.99. UK: £139.99 £124.99 at Amazon

Straight off the starting line, I'll say that this is not going to be one for veteran sim racers to consider. There's no force feedback here, and there aren't even pedals. Perhaps what's worse, from my experience of using it, there are huge deadzone issues that even the companion software can't fix.