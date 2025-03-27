I think Backbone might have had some help with its new Xbox Edition mobile controller

published

Pour me a drink, this looks like Post Malone's special edition

Backbone One Xbox Edition controller on a green background with Post Malone
(Image credit: Future)

There's a new Backbone One controller on the shelves, and this Xbox Edition looks a lot like the Post Malone limited run that launched last year. That translucent green chassis does look a little darker, and there's none of Posty's own iconography across the rear of the bridge, but overall this could be the same gamepad.

The BackBone One Xbox Edition does stamp Microsoft's Xbox button on the left gamepad for easier access during Game Pass sessions, but otherwise offers the same core experience as the rest of the gang. Up there with the best mobile controllers on the market, the latest special edition is available today for $109.99, exclusively at Backbone's own store.

Post Malone's special edition Backbone One looks incredibly similar, but it did launch in a particularly limited run in June 2024. There were only 500 units available worldwide for that release, so if you missed out on the translucent design last year you've got another shot today.

Backbone One Post Malone Edition with BackBone One Xbox Edition on a gray background

(Image credit: Future)

The Backbone One was among the first mobile controllers offering the full powered wraparound design, and with the current generation iPhone jumping over to USB-C, the Xbox Edition is compatible with more devices than ever. Older Apple devices won't be able to run the gamepad, but everything with a compatible port will house this gamepad just fine.

The Xbox Edition joins the PlayStation Edition in the brand's collection of officially authorized gamepads. While the latter focuses on making your Remote Play experience just that little bit better with Sony's face buttons, this newer release takes on Game Pass's massive streaming library. The basic Backbone One can already run both of these experiences - aside from that Xbox button, this is essentially a new colorway geared towards Microsoft's green sensibilities.

Of course, if you're more of a console traditionalist we're also rounding up the best Xbox Series X controllers and the best Xbox One controllers. Or, check out the best PS5 controllers if you're in Sony's camp.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

