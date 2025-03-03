GameSir launches the Super Nova controller packed with a charging stand, 1,000Hz polling rate, and swappable faceplates

News
By
published

You can get a lovely 10% discount for launch day too

The two colorwasys of the GameSir Super Nova
(Image credit: GameSir)

GameSir is back with its first gamepad of 2025 and, as some expected, it's a new version of one of the brand's existing controllers. The GameSir Super Nova has launched today, bringing another 1,000Hz polling rate controller to the market for PC players, the aging Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

GameSir makes some of the best PC controllers out there today, especially because they're always priced so reasonably. The Super Nova is no exception, wearing a price tag of just $49.99 / £49.99. Right now, in a special launch deal, you can apply the discount codes detailed below to get one for only $44.99 at Amazon.

GameSir Super Nova| $49.99$44.99 at AmazonSave $5

GameSir Super Nova | $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Save $5 - You can save $5 right now in a special launch day offer on the new GameSir Super Nova. Remember, this is compatible with PC, Switch, Android, and iOS devices.

Discount code: 10NOVAPRO

Buy it if:

✅ You want a colorful controller for Switch or PC
✅ You prefer membrane buttons
✅ You don't care about newer TMR thumbsticks

Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer symmetrical thumbsticks
❌ You'd rather have four back buttons

UK: £44.99 at Amazon

View Deal

Like the Nova Lite from 2024, this controller features ABXY buttons and two back paddles. Note that these aren't the typical back buttons found on other GameSir controllers, and aren't the magnetic paddles found on the likes of the DualSense Edge. Instead, the Super Nova inhabits a space between the two, where the paddles are levers, but take a bit more pressure to actuate.

GameSir Super Nova Multi-platform Wireless Controller | Trailer - YouTube GameSir Super Nova Multi-platform Wireless Controller | Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The Super Nova also features a charging stand, which feels like the trend at the start of 2025, with GameSir's Tarantula Pro, PowerA's Fusion Pro, and the Manba One all sporting charging docks as we entered the year. As you might guess from this accessory, it does have wireless support and is able to be used via Bluetooth, through its wireless dongle, and with a cabled connection that'll provide the fastest polling rates.

Speaking of which, a 1,000Hz refresh rate will likely be a big draw for players here to get the lowest amount of latency possible when playing on PC. Forgoing the competitive option for speedy microswitch buttons, the Super Nova features what GameSir is calling "quiet as a whisper" silent membrane buttons with 2 million click lifespans. For added comfort, the Super Nova has rubber-coated texturized grips.

The Blue GameSir Super Nova being held in a marketing image

(Image credit: GameSir)

To begin with, the Super Nova will be available in two colorways, Nightfall Blue and Whipped Pink. Conveniently, they both sport detachable faceplates, meaning that you'll be able to swap them out and change their appearance as time goes on. This isn't a first for GameSir, as its GameSir G7 SE is one of the best Xbox Series X controllers to make decorative faceplates a big part of its appeal.

Unlike the PB Tails Crush Defender and GameSir's Tarantula Pro, the Super Nova uses Hall Sensor instead of the latest standard, TMR thumbsticks. Hall Sensors are still immune to stick drift however, so I'd still count this as a positive. These can be fine tuned through GameSir's Connect App on PC, along with the other customizable parts of the controller.

Where to buy the GameSir Super Nova

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon is the best place to go for any GameSir product since you can regularly find discounts and shipping will be fast, regardless of where you are. For the special launch day discount, use the code " 10NOVAPRO " in either the US or the UK.

View Deal
GameSir

GameSir

You can also grab the GameSir Super Nova at the brand's own digital store. If you do shop here, you can get the same 10% discount with the code " SNOVA10OFF "

View Deal

Still hunting for the perfect gamepad? Check out the best PS5 controllers, the best PS4 controllers, and the best Xbox One controllers.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Duncan Robertson
Hardware Editor

One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension. Location: UK Remote

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming controllers
The two editions of the CRKD Les Paul Guitar Controller next to one another

CRKD's new Gibson Les Paul Guitar Controller is up for pre-order, and it's coming for the Riffmaster's lunch
Hori Split Pad Pro assign and turbo buttons with LEDs on

This Joy-Con alternative is the accessory I'll miss most when Switch 2 comes around
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art

Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG

See more latest
Most Popular
John Cena stares evilly while embracing Cody Rhodes
"We got heel Cena before GTA 6": Even John Cena himself is comparing the 20-year wait for his WWE heel turn to the 12-year wait for the next Grand Theft Auto
Screenshot from inZOI showing two characters talking.
InZOI director hopes the Sims rival will be "successful and beloved," continues moonlighting as a philosopher: "Life is a tragedy when seen up close, but a comedy when viewed from a distance"
a scary floating head screaming
With over 5,000 "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews already, a new co-op horror game with the spirit of Lethal Company has officially popped off
Scalebound
Devil May Cry and Bayonetta veteran Hideki Kamiya would still "love to make" his canceled dragon action RPG Scalebound: "Let's do it, Phil!"
A dwarf with a pipe and weapon on their shoulder stands in front of a table, chair, and fireplace
D&D Sigil VTT Community Manager responds to negative comments about the software on Discord: "Things are not where you want them to be but this is not a full release"
Finn Jones in Iron Fist
Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Marvel fans are discussing how Iron Fist could be introduced to the MCU
Invincible season 3
Star Steven Yeun is now playing 18 more characters in Invincible, because clearly one wasn't enough
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS key art.
Masahiro Sakurai says Super Smash Bros "might have died out" if not for late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata: "There's no doubt that he influenced me in many ways"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
New Monster Hunter Wilds mod lets you change your character's appearance as many times as you want for free, bypassing Capcom's paid DLC
Key art for Solasta 2.
A single D&D spell in Solasta 2's Steam Next Fest demo proved to me that not every RPG needs to be Baldur's Gate 3