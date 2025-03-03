GameSir launches the Super Nova controller packed with a charging stand, 1,000Hz polling rate, and swappable faceplates
You can get a lovely 10% discount for launch day too
GameSir is back with its first gamepad of 2025 and, as some expected, it's a new version of one of the brand's existing controllers. The GameSir Super Nova has launched today, bringing another 1,000Hz polling rate controller to the market for PC players, the aging Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.
GameSir makes some of the best PC controllers out there today, especially because they're always priced so reasonably. The Super Nova is no exception, wearing a price tag of just $49.99 / £49.99. Right now, in a special launch deal, you can apply the discount codes detailed below to get one for only $44.99 at Amazon.
GameSir Super Nova | $49.99 $44.99 at Amazon
Save $5 - You can save $5 right now in a special launch day offer on the new GameSir Super Nova. Remember, this is compatible with PC, Switch, Android, and iOS devices.
Discount code: 10NOVAPRO
Buy it if:
✅ You want a colorful controller for Switch or PC
✅ You prefer membrane buttons
✅ You don't care about newer TMR thumbsticks
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer symmetrical thumbsticks
❌ You'd rather have four back buttons
UK: £44.99 at Amazon
Like the Nova Lite from 2024, this controller features ABXY buttons and two back paddles. Note that these aren't the typical back buttons found on other GameSir controllers, and aren't the magnetic paddles found on the likes of the DualSense Edge. Instead, the Super Nova inhabits a space between the two, where the paddles are levers, but take a bit more pressure to actuate.
The Super Nova also features a charging stand, which feels like the trend at the start of 2025, with GameSir's Tarantula Pro, PowerA's Fusion Pro, and the Manba One all sporting charging docks as we entered the year. As you might guess from this accessory, it does have wireless support and is able to be used via Bluetooth, through its wireless dongle, and with a cabled connection that'll provide the fastest polling rates.
Speaking of which, a 1,000Hz refresh rate will likely be a big draw for players here to get the lowest amount of latency possible when playing on PC. Forgoing the competitive option for speedy microswitch buttons, the Super Nova features what GameSir is calling "quiet as a whisper" silent membrane buttons with 2 million click lifespans. For added comfort, the Super Nova has rubber-coated texturized grips.
To begin with, the Super Nova will be available in two colorways, Nightfall Blue and Whipped Pink. Conveniently, they both sport detachable faceplates, meaning that you'll be able to swap them out and change their appearance as time goes on. This isn't a first for GameSir, as its GameSir G7 SE is one of the best Xbox Series X controllers to make decorative faceplates a big part of its appeal.
Unlike the PB Tails Crush Defender and GameSir's Tarantula Pro, the Super Nova uses Hall Sensor instead of the latest standard, TMR thumbsticks. Hall Sensors are still immune to stick drift however, so I'd still count this as a positive. These can be fine tuned through GameSir's Connect App on PC, along with the other customizable parts of the controller.
Where to buy the GameSir Super Nova
