This RTX 5070 gaming PC might rely on "fake frames", but it's cheaper than any 9070 build I'm seeing right now

Gaming PC prices are weird. Although the RTX 5070 graphics card has a higher MSRP than the Radeon RX 9070 ($549 / $499, respectively), prebuilt gaming PCs housing those GPUs aren't reflecting that right now. Call it higher demand for AMD's option, call it manufacturers playing games with prices, call it whatever you want, but if you want a gaming PC that utilizes either card right now, your cheaper bet is Nvidia.

Case in point, this HP Omen 35L at Best Buy costs $1,499.99 at the moment, down from a full price of $1,849.99. I'll grant you that I've been seeing RTX 5070 builds at the $1,499 level since launch, but it's still tricky to find a prebuilt gaming rig with this GPU at anything under $1,600. On the opposite side of the GPU war, I can't find any RX 9070 build that's cheaper. The closest I've found is this Skytech Shadow, which comes in at $1,567.99 at Walmart.

HP Omen 35L | $1,849.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - I've checked Walmart, Best Buy, Newegg, and Amazon, and this is the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming PC I can find right now. We awarded the HP Omen 35L with four stars when we reviewed it back in April. Specs: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070, AMD Ryzen 7 8700F, 32GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want a next-gen GPU

✅ You don't mind being reliant on DLSS for the best performance

✅ You don't have the budget for a higher-end spec Don't buy it if: ❌ You want better native 4K performance

❌ You're not a fan of Nvidia

AMD's Radeon RX 9070 has been the blue-eyed boy of the GPU market in 2025 after Nvidia's performance claims about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 landed flat on their face. It was always going to be the case that this GPU competing with the RTX 4090 would mean some heavy DLSS work, but the limited performance boosts the 5070 offers over the RTX 4070 Super and the lesser RTX 4070 have left a lot of people wanting more for their money.

AMD's 9070 options still require upscaling work at 4K, but they've targeted a more native performance approach, which has won a lot of PC builders over. With lower price tags than the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti, it's been a refreshing momentum shift in the best graphics card market.

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

Arguably, both GPUs will give you excellent gaming performance for the cost in 2025, and whether or not you like AI upscaling wizardry from team green or red, both options will require it for the 4K, high frame rate gaming you're probably after.

Both of the PCs I've suggested above sport some great specs elsewhere, but since we've had hands-on experience with the HP Omen 35L, I'm more inclined to recommend it to you.

On specs alone, the two rigs are admittedly very similar. Both harness a 1TB SSD, but the Skytech Shadow actually has less RAM and a slightly weaker processor. For costing more money, I know which one I'd rather have. The HP Omen 35L also has a white chassis, which gives it a more distinct look. I did wish it had an AIO cooler inside it, but this is always something you could upgrade later if you felt it was too loud.

Want to build your own gaming PC?

Don't forget to also look out for the best CPU for gaming, the best RAM for gaming, and the best computer speakers.