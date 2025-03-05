I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched

News
By
published

Wait, did the RTX 5070 launch actually happen or what?

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card standing upright on desk with sad text face overlayed.
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The RTX 5070 should have launched at 9am ET today, but it almost feels like supplies of the Nvidia GeForce GPU didn't exist in the first place. I practically watched retailers switch their listings from "coming soon" to "out of stock" as soon as the clock struck, and I'm frankly confused.

If, like me, you went hunting for RTX 5070 stock today, you will have been greeted with the same disappointment at the likes of Newegg, Best Buy, and Amazon. Even monstrously priced custom models failed to show up at 9am, which is weird since I don't know why anyone would pay the same price for the card as the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. Yes, I know it's entirely likely that resellers managed to snap up all the GPUs first, but even that doesn't make much sense in my head.

So, what now? Well, as much as I think the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 is actually a solid mid-range GPU, I'd suggest looking at where to buy RX 9070 series graphics cards instead. AMD has priced its RDNA 4 GPUs pretty competitively, with the non-Ti matching the 5070's $549 MSRP and the RX 9070 Ti targeting at $599 MSRP. There's still a good chance those two options will suffer the same fate as the green team's stock tomorrow, but if it can remain available even for just a few minutes, it'll claim launch victory over the GeForce GPUs.

Should you wait for the RTX 5070?

GamesRadar+ Hardware Editor Phil Hayton holding an RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card wearing a mushroom pattern shirt with a white wall in background.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

You'll technically have a second chance to grab the RTX 5070 since the Founders Edition will show up later in the month at an unspecified date. However, you might be sitting wondering if you should even bother waiting for the mid-range GPU to become available again. I'm a big believer in not holding off too long to upgrade your PC if it's getting in the way of you hitting your Steam backlog, and while the new card can pull off tremendous 4K tricks using AI upscaling, it's not the only option on the market.

First and foremost, I'd focus on seeing whether the RX 9070 is worth picking up. AMD's mid-range GPU duo are looking pretty promising since they target a 4K gaming experience for under $600, but I'll need to benchmark both graphics cards myself before I can pass a verdict. Nevertheless, a 16GB GPU for under $600 that can boost fps with Frame Generation and promises UHD performance sounds pretty great on paper, and it'll be a no brainer if it's actually available at launch.

Hand holding RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card with green lighting in backdrop

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If we end up in a scenario where jumping on the next-gen bandwagon is impossible, there are a couple of GPUs I'd consider instead of the RTX 5070. The first is the Radeon RX 7800 XT since it's one of the few mid-range cards that starts at $499 and provides admirable 4K results. The only issue there is that it's also largely out of stock, but I'm hoping some cards slip onto the scene while everyone tries to track down new stock.

The other contender is naturally the RTX 4070 Super. Ideally, this would be the GPU I'd be telling everyone to jump on if the RTX 5070 remains out of stock long term, but guess what? Even the Lovelace model is MIA. If I didn't know any better, I'd say the graphics card scene is going through another shortage crisis, only this time I'm not sure what the underlying issue actually is.

My TLDR is effectively this - if you can grab a last-gen graphics card like the RTX 4070 Super or RX 7800 XT right now at MSRP, do it. Otherwise, you'll really have no choice but to wait for the RTX 5070 unless you're willing to switch to an entry-level GPU instead, but even the wonderfully affordable Intel Arc B580 is $379 at Newegg right now, $130 more than MSRP.

Hopefully, none of you out there have a rig right now with a graphics card on the blink. If your older RTX 20-series card is still working, I'd keep it from retirement right now. I mean, I've still got an GTX 970 that can technically run Baldur's Gate 3 at 1080p, so when there's a will to play PC games, there's a janky old way.

Looking for more components? Swing by the best CPU for gaming and the best gaming RAM for rig upgrades. Alternatively, take a peek at the best Alienware gaming PC builds for out of this world Aurora machines.

See more PC Gaming News
TOPICS
CATEGORIES
Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card sitting in box on woodgrain desk
RTX 5070 stock: where to grab Nvidia's new mid-range GPU today
Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card with glowing outline and green backdrop
Nvidia's entry-level RTX 5060 GPU could sell out instantly this spring, and the budget player in me is already in tears
Close up of RX 7800 graphics card
Tired of seeing RTX 5070 Ti out of stock signs? I'd consider this 4K GPU instead
RX 9070 XT graphics card with blurred Radeon GPU models in backdrop
Where to buy AMD RX 9070 series graphics cards: retailers I'd check for AMD's latest GPUs
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card with sad face on top
RTX 5000 stock is vanishing before my eyes, but I'm counting on one retailer to save the day
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with green ripples in backdrop
RTX 5070 release date could be pushed to March, but I think that might be a good thing
Latest in Desktop PCs
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card standing upright on desk with sad text face overlayed.
I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched
RTX 5070 Founders Edition and Asus Prime OC graphics card standing vertical on woodgrain desk next to plant and monitor
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review: "far from a RTX 4090 rival, but I’d still call it a solid 4K GPU"
GamesRadar+ Hardware Editor Phil Hayton holding an RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card wearing a mushroom pattern shirt with a white wall in background.
I've been using the RTX 5070 to play a bunch of games early, and it might be the console killing GPU I've been waiting for
RX 9070 XT graphics card with blurred Radeon GPU models in backdrop
Where to buy AMD RX 9070 series graphics cards: retailers I'd check for AMD's latest GPUs
AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards stacked on top of each other with red backdrop
AMD finally unveils its RX 9070 series graphics cards starting at $549
Three RTX 5070 gaming PCs on a green background
I review gaming PCs for a living, these are the RTX 5070 builds I'd pre-order today
Latest in News
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card standing upright on desk with sad text face overlayed.
I just watched the RTX 5070 effectively sell out before it even launched
A screenshot from The Witcher 1, showing Geralt slashing at a hairy beast
Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual
One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Helldivers 2 Ultimatum
Helldivers 2 has a Major Order problem, but the solution isn't simple because "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues"
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists
Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
Ticket to Rde and Catan art side by side
Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now
More about desktop pc
RTX 5070 Founders Edition and Asus Prime OC graphics card standing vertical on woodgrain desk next to plant and monitor

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 review: "far from a RTX 4090 rival, but I’d still call it a solid 4K GPU"
GamesRadar+ Hardware Editor Phil Hayton holding an RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card wearing a mushroom pattern shirt with a white wall in background.

I've been using the RTX 5070 to play a bunch of games early, and it might be the console killing GPU I've been waiting for
A screenshot from The Witcher 1, showing Geralt slashing at a hairy beast

Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG
See more latest
Most Popular
A screenshot from The Witcher 1, showing Geralt slashing at a hairy beast
Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
The Russo brothers tease the "incredible opportunity" of returning for Avengers 5 and 6: "We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves"
Chris Pratt in The Electric State
6 years after Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt talks reuniting with the Russo brothers for new Netflix movie The Electric State: "I have much more responsibilities in this film than I had in the Avengers movies"
Eleven in Stranger Things season 4, episode 9
Millie Bobby Brown talks the "really emotional" goodbye of Stranger Things season 5: "I'll always be grateful for the Duffer Brothers for hiring me"
Image of the box art for Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3 + 4 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with an orange GamesRadar background.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 pre-orders include Doom Slayer and an actual full-sized skateboard
Ticket to Rde and Catan art side by side
Two legendary essentials for your board game collection are better than half price right now
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End season 2 visual
One of the best fantasy anime in recent years gets January 2026 release window for season 2
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho would love to tackle the book's sequel too, but has a "plethora of new, weird ideas" he wants to make first
Terraforming Mars TTRPG logo on top art of mars colonists
Terraforming Mars TTRPG crowdfund hits almost $200,000 in one day as fans flock to name a space city after themselves
Helldivers 2 Ultimatum
Helldivers 2 has a Major Order problem, but the solution isn't simple because "having 100% participation means the MOs will always be won and that introduces other issues"