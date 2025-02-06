This isn't a gaming chair for everyone, but its discounted price sure is

Flagship gaming chairs don't come cheap, and if you shop with the biggest, most well-known brands you'll quickly realize that. The names "Herman Miller", "Secretlab", and even "Razer" automatically bring $600+ price tags to mind, and if you opt for the flagship seats from those manufacturers, you dip into seriously expensive territory.

Corsair may be better known for its gaming PC components than its furniture, but if there's one well-established gaming hardware brand right now that's making flagship gaming chair features more accessible, that's the one. I just reviewed Corsair's TC500 Luxe - in fact, I'm still parked in it right now - and despite only having a $499.99 price tag, it's seeing a near $100 discount at Amazon which brings it down to $404.20.

This $95 price cut only applies to the Sherwood green model, but both the Frost (white) and Shadow (grey) variants are going for $424.99 at the moment. I'm honestly surprised to see this chair get such a deep price cut this February. First of all, this isn't the time of year I expect to see big chunks of cash coming off any of the best gaming chairs. Secondly, this chair only launched late in 2024, so for it to already have more than a $50 discount is pretty good going.

Corsair TC500 Luxe | $499.99 $404.20 at Amazon

Save $95 - From the price history data I'm seeing, this appears to be the lowest-ever tag for Corsair's high-end gaming chair. Keep in mind, too, that even without its current price cut, it's more affordable than the top options from Secretlab, Razer, and Herman Miller. Buy it if: ✅ You want a classy gaming chair

✅ You want premium features for less than other brands charge for them

✅ Wide armrests aren't a dealbreaker for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting leather

❌ You aren't a fan of the design UK: £499.99 £449.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Corsair TC500 Luxe?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

You may be wondering why I'd argue that the Corsair TC500 Luxe isn't for everyone. To begin with, just take a look at it. It doesn't exactly fit in with the crowd of quite samey, racing seat-shaped, RGB-reflecting gaming chairs from specialist brands. It doesn't even go down the route of minimalist Swedish design that makes the Fractal Refine stand out. This is a chair that resembles a classy leather reading lounger more than it does a gaming throne. It's like what you'd expect a bond villain to swivel around in while ominously expecting you.

I'd argue this seat walks the line between something that has all the gaming features you want for desk setup or console gaming while looking safe for work at the same time, which is a tricky balance to get right. The Boulies Master Series manages that too, and either chair will give you a more distinct look than the Secretlab Titan Evo, which is so popular that it's immediately recognizable.

The TC500 Luxe is plenty comfortable and strikes another great balance between comfort and firmness for posture correction. It's got integrated lumbar support and a beautiful head pillow that feels softer than any other I've tested. It has a wide seat base to cater to lots of different sitting positions and body shapes. But there's another reason I'd argue this chair isn't for everyone. Its armrests are both excellent and terrible.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The innovative "omniflex" design Corsair has gone for with this chair is great. It allows you to sink weight into your elbows without a rigid armrest putting pressure on them or trapping a nerve. But for some reason, even when you move them to their narrowest setting, the armrests are far too far apart. It's a glaring issue a lot of reviewers have noted, and it's a massive shame. I, for one, have come to terms with it, and I'm still using the TC500 Luxe as my everyday chair at the moment because it doesn't ruin the experience. But this is a flaw I can't understand how it got all the way into final production - especially when the rest of the seat is so well thought-out.

So, is the Corsair TC500 Luxe for you? If it is, I wouldn't wait around for its discount to disappear.

Looking to beef up your gaming setup this year? Check out the best gaming PCs, the best VR headsets, and the best PC controller.