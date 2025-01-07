Razer is releasing a budget gaming chair, and it might actually be affordable for the average player

Here's a crazy thought; a gaming chair from a known brand that doesn't cost as much as a modern graphics card. That seems to be the previously unattainable gap in the market that Razer is determined to fill this year, because it's come to CES 2025 with its cheapest-ever gaming seat.

If you're like me and you're strangely nerdy about the makes, models, and prices of the best gaming chairs, you may be stopping here to ask me something. Is this new seat affordable by market standards, or is it affordable by Razer's standards - because there is a difference. I'm actually surprised and quite happy to say that the new Razer Iskur V2X is genuinely affordable compared to most gaming chairs, with a price tag of just $299.99 / £299.99.

Ok, so it's not under $200 affordable, but we are still talking about a gaming chair here, and Razer's tend to ere on the side of premium. This new 2025 throne is the sequel to the Razer Iskur V2 which launched last year to praise from us for its excellent lumbar support, eventually going home with our runner-up award for best gaming chair of 2024. It does cost $649 / £599, though, so for all its fancy features, you'd have to budget almost as much for a PS5 Pro.

(Image credit: Razer)

Other premium brands like Secretlab have attempted to make a more affordable version of an existing gaming chair. That's how we got the Secretlab Titan Evo Lite last year, but even that will set you back over $400. Razer seems to have cracked the $300 code here, but the way it's done so gives me reservations about whether this chair will be worth sitting in.

The way Razer has been able to half the price of its 2024 tour deforce is by seriously cutting back on the features that make it so great to begin with, and that may defeat the entire point of investing in a gaming chair.

The Iskur V2 X takes away the original V2's beautiful lumbar support panel and instead replaces it with a non-adjustable lumbar arch. While I'm sure that will be plenty comfortable thanks to the high-density foam cushioning, it makes me wonder why this new chair shares the Iskur name, and why Razer didn't just launch it as a new product that specifically targets the budget buyer instead.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Lumbar support isn't the only thing missing, either. Ignoring the 4D armrests gaming chairs all but include as standard these days, the Iskur V2 X gives you 2D ones. That may be all you need, and if so, great! That said, you can get more from this sort of price range from the likes of Boulies, GTOmega, or even the Corsair TC100 Relaxed.

It's not all doom and gloom for the V2 X though, because, despite lessened side bolsters on the backrest, you actually get a wider seat base here than you do with the original Iskur V2, as well as 152 degrees of recline.

The Iskur V2 X is available today either from Razer or approved retailers. If you're not in need of a gaming chair right this second, you may be interested to learn that Razer has also revealed project Arielle at CES 2025, a new concept for what it calls "the world's first integrated heating and cooling gaming chair". No one tell them about the Mavix M7, okay?

