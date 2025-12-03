These Switch 2 Twin Controller grips are finally back in stock, and should be first up on your holiday shopping list

Of all the accessories you can grab for the Nintendo Switch 2, the 4Gamers Twin Controller Grips aren't the fanciest, nor are they the most expensive. Yet, out of all the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories out there today, they're still the first one I'd recommend to anyone just grabbed the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle.

The controller grips are just $14.99 at Walmart and can transform the single Switch 2 Joy-Con experience into something so comfortable that it'll remove the guilt of having to hand one over to a friend. Slipping a Joy-Con into one of these will quickly equip your official pads with super comfortable ergonomic grips and large, easy-to-press shoulder buttons for drifting. If you have plans to dominate your family in Mario Kart World over the holidays, these deserve top billing on your December shopping list.

4Gamers Twin Controller Grips | $14.99 at Walmart

This set of Twin Controller Grips can transform the left and right Switch 2 Joy-Cons into pads with ergonomic grips and easy-to-press shoulder buttons, to make playing local co-op games like Mario Kart World a lot more comfortable. If you can't yet afford to budget for extra Switch 2 pads, or want a gift idea to pair with the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, these Switch 2 accessories are a good place to start.



Buy it if: ✅ You own a Switch 2

✅ You love co-op games

✅ You don't have the budget for extra controllers Don't buy it if: ❌ You own a Switch Pro controller

❌ You prefer using Joy-Con wheels

❌ You only play single-player games UK: £9.99 at Amazon

I hate using a single Switch 2 Joy-Con controller. I have to form my hands into some claw monstrosity in order to hold one, and it's outright uncomfortable. Which is annoying, as the ability to quickly turn one controller into a set of two for a quick game of Mario Kart is one of my favorite aspects of both the older Switch and the Switch 2, but thankfully, these inexpensive Twin Controller Grips have solved most of my Joy-Con 2 woes.

The grips are essentially just moulded bits of plastic that look like stereotypical controllers that you slip your Joy-Con into. Once attached, you no longer have to press and hold the tiny SL and SR shoulder buttons and are instead treated to these large, plastic panels that act as the new shoulder buttons and make drifting in Mario Kart World a breeze. They can take a moment to get used to, as they're maybe a bit too large, but after a few rounds of free-roam, I was able to drift and out-boost my friends just as I would have had I been using my Joy-Cons together, or a more premium controller.

What I also love about these grips is that they're easy to remove. Other Switch 2 accessories, like the Spigen Rugged Armor Case, are also designed to slip your Switch 2 tech into, but can be a chore to take on and off. 4Gamers cleverly included a cut-out section on the back of each grip, so you can simply push each Joy-Con out every time without issue.

While I adore these grips, especially as they're just $14.99, they don't solve all my issues when it comes to using a single Joy-Con. The ABXY button placement, which is pretty close to the Switch 2 stick, will mean you'll be stretching your right thumb every time you use them. After a while, that will start to feel less weird, but it does mean having a Switch 2 Pro controller will always be a superior comfortable experience.

But the new Switch 2 Pro Controller will also cost you $89, whereas these 4Gamer Twin Controller Grips are just $14.99 and are a more affordable alternative if you're not ready to make the pricier leap. If you're planning ahead for some Mario Kart World (or Kirby Air Riders) fun for the holidays, or want to grab an affordable gift to pop under the tree next to a Switch 2, these 4Gamers Controller Grips are a more than worthy pickup.

