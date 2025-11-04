The official Switch 2 SD card is out of stock, but this record-low SanDisk deal has come to the rescue

Some of my go-to Switch 2 SD cards I've tested so far feature that lovely red and white Super Mario branding, but stock has started to dwindle. Both the Samsung and the SanDisk official Switch 2 cards are out of stock at retailers like Amazon right now, and I'm betting their $59.99 MSRPs are the reason why.

Typically, Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards like this non-licensed SanDisk 256GB microSD Express card are far pricier, but today it's down to $59.99 at Amazon. It's missing that lovely Super Mario aesthetic, but you aren't going to see that anyway once it's popped in the handheld, so it's not a huge loss - especially when this price is a huge win.

SanDisk 256GB microSD Express Card | $67.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - SanDisk's non-Super Mario branded microSD Express card is down to its lowest ever price so far today, with a saving of $8 off its $67.99 MSRP. While its current deal price just makes it the same price as its officially licenced counterpart, the official Switch 2 version is often out of stock, making this a deal worth grabbing while you still can. Buy it if: ✅ You own a Switch 2

✅ You're a digital game fan

✅ You take a lot of screenshots & game clips Don't buy it if: ❌ Even this deal price is out of your budget

❌ You're sticking with the OG Switch

❌ You can make do with the Switch 2's onboard storage UK: £49.99 at Amazon

Should you buy a 256GB microSD Express card for your Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker)

I'm a firm believer in futureproofing every single console or handheld you have at your disposal, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is no different.

Grabbing a microSD Express card can futureproof your Switch 2, but if you don't have the financial means to splash on a card like this current $59.99 SanDisk model on Amazon, you can make do without one. The handheld comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage, which is enough to make space for the 22GB-sized copy of Mario Kart World that comes with the original Switch 2 console bundle, or the 7.7GB required to install the Switch 2 copy of Pokemon Legends Z-A that comes with the latest bundle.

However, having that extra space can help in the long run. The deeper we get into the Switch 2's lifespan, the more games will be released and therefore, the more space will be needed. Kirby Air Riders, which is set to launch on November 20, requires 25GB of space, which is a huge leap up from other Switch 2 games. It's very likely games are just going to get more storage demanding from there, and that's before you take into account the storage required for any screenshots and game captures.

Of course, if you like to keep your gaming expenses low, you can always resort to grabbing an older SD card instead. You cannot store or run Switch 2 games on these older ca