A new Atari 2600 is coming that "perfectly honors the timeless spirit of Pac-Man," but I'm more excited for its free cartridge

It's time to get that old box of carts back out, as a new Atari 2600+ console with Pac-Man vibes is on the way. The special edition console celebrates the puck-shaped arcade star's 45th anniversary with a very yellow getup, complete with glowing ghosts and a matching joystick. However, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't more interested in this system's pack-in game.

In a press release, Atari says it is "thrilled to be collaborating with Bandai Namco once again" on the new Pac-Man 2600+ console. The iconic character's creators also say the best retro console contender "perfectly honors the timeless spirit of Pac-Man, blending nostalgia with fresh experiences to reconnect new and existing fans with one of gaming’s most iconic characters.”

The Pac-Man 2600+ comes in at $169.99 / £127.40, and pre-orders are set to kick off today. It hasn't hit any of the usual storefronts yet, but it is a chunk more expensive than the 2023 model in the US. Whether or not the MSRP is tied to the ongoing tariff situation is uncertain, but bear in mind that it's a special edition of the console with a new aesthetic design.

(Image credit: Atari)

I'm a pretty big Pac-Man stan, and while we don't talk about the original Atari 2600 version of the game in this house (it's bad), I'm glad the pizza-shaped menace is getting a second chance on the console. The system certainly offers up one of the nicest ways to gump down ghosts since it's rocking 720p HDMI output and fully cartridge support, and it also supports both 2600 and 7800 cartridges.

On that note, the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man edition actually comes with a "brand new" version of the arcade caper that leverages 7800 tech. For those of you who don't speak retro console nonsense, that virtually means it looks and sounds better, but the cursed 1982 version.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Atari / Bandai Namco) (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you're big into Atari, you'll be aware that there are homebrew versions of Pac-Man for the 7800 already out there. Whether or not this new edition is a port of one of those or something different entirely remains to be seen, but it does mean you'll get to play the game '80s players should have gotten in the most authentic way possible. I'd personally still ditch the CX40 joystick, as I've never been a fan of its mushy feel, but that's very much a subjective decision.

Controversially, I don't think it'll be players looking for a proper retro console workhorse who are eyeing up the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man edition. In truth, I think it'll appeal more to the collectors out there who want to pay true tribute to the puck as they turn 45. Sure, it'll also help you play original carts in HD, but it's going to look pretty sick in a game room with its aggressively yellow housing and illuminated Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde ghosts.

(Image credit: Atari)

If you look closely at the new design, you'll also be able to spot that it retains a hint of woodgrain at the front. The Pac-Man edition is actually pretty in keeping with the original "Darth Vader" VCS, which features an all black design. I imagine most players would prefer the brown OG system over that variant, so adding in a splash of Pac-Man is a clever way to stealth release the model.

Of course, if you've got no love for the original VCS, you might want to consider the Atari 7800+ instead. The features are all largely the same in that it boasts a cartridge slot and runs games at 720p using baked-in emulation. However, you're getting Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest, a homebrew NES-style sequel to Crystal Castles, and wireless gamepads included, not to mention the design fully embodies the '80s console's look and feel.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you're really not fussed about physical cartilage support, or prefer the world of 8-bit microcomputing, there's also an Atari 400 Mini out there. It's an adorably small take on the company's first home computer that'll run your old ROMs, and it's unique in that it'll play 5200 games too. It can also tap into much fuller software features than the other consoles, like save states, meaning it's more than just the original system with HDMI output.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've been covering retro consoles professionally for a large chunk of my adult life, and I can't quite get over how many OG systems are getting revamped models in 2025. I mean, a new Commodore 64 is in the pipeline alongside a handheld by the ZX Spectrum inventor's nephew, so now is an amazing time to explore an era of gaming you potentially missed. It might have felt like the mini console craze ended after the NES and SNES Classic Editions, but approachable plug-and-play systems are absolutely on the rise.

