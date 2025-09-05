A brand-new PS5 bundle just dropped, and the saving is actually worthwhile for NBA 2K26 fans

It's been a bit quiet on the PS5 Bundle front, but today Sony has just dropped the NBA 2K26 Bundle, featuring a disc-edition Slim model and a digital copy of the standard edition NBA 2K26.

The recent PS5 price hikes have put even more pressure on newly released bundles like this one to be a better value for money than ever before, and with an $549.99 MSRP (via Best Buy), the savings are a little better than I thought they'd be - so long as you're an NBA fan.

PlayStation 5 NBA 2K26 Disc-Edition Bundle | $549.99 at Best Buy

This new PS5 bundle features the disc-edition PS5 Slim and a digital copy of the standard edition of NBA 2K26. There's 1TB worth of onboard storage on this Sony console, which is plenty for downloading the game and any PS Plus titles you have your eyes on. Like all PS5 consoles, it also comes with Astro's Playroom pre-installed and a white DualSense controller. UK: £479.99 at PS Direct

The aftermath of the US price hikes means the disc edition PS5 Slim on its own has a new MSRP of $549.99, so if you look at it that way, that means the copy of NBA 2K26 with its $69.99 MSRP is essentially on the house.

What surprised me even more is that there's a saving to be had here, even if you look at the older Sony pricing. The same PS5 was $499.99 before the $50 price increase, so that's still a saving of $19.99 to be found today.

It's not the biggest discount in the world, but I was fully expecting future post-price-hike PS5 bundles to only be worth it when you took the price increases on board, so this has made me feel pretty hopeful for all future PS5 bundles to come.

(Image credit: 2K)

The last bundle to line up the digital and physical shelves was the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 bundle, which launched in May earlier this year with a $449.99 MSRP for its disc-edition model. The situation was pretty similar as the game launched with a $69.99 MSRP, so this meant it was practically a freebie.

Of course, the value of any bundle depends on whether you actually want the game it's packaged with. All of the PS5 bundles come with digital copies, so you can't resell or trade them in to get more value. With that in mind, this new bundle is strictly for the NBA fans, and I wouldn't recommend you grab it unless you're eager to dribble your way through NBA stardom on the digital court.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're okay to wait a few weeks, you can also pre-order the Ghost of Yotei limited edition PS5 bundles, which dropped just this week. They're available in both gold and black versions, and come packaged with a digital copy of the Sucker Punch game, set to release on October 2.

New to PS5? Our guides on the best SSDs for PS5, the best PS5 controllers, and the best PS5 headsets are full of accessories to unlock the full potential of your new Sony console.