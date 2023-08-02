Hardcore Star Wars Jedi: Survivor player grinds for every skill in the first level, dies to fall damage

A Star Wars Jedi: Survivor streamer playing on the most difficult level with self-imposed permadeath rules perished to a fall, but viewers weren't convinced the death counted.

The streamer in question has a habit of playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on the hardest difficulty in the game: Jedi Grandmaster. They're also a fan of playing with self-imposed permadeath rules, where if you die once during your run, you have to delete your save file and start the entire game all over again.

As the Reddit post below shows, the streamer in question repeatedly played the opening Coruscant level in Jedi: Survivor to acquire every skill in the game. That's not a small feat - just playing through the whole of the game once, I didn't acquire every skill in the game even after well over 20 hours.

But then, tragedy struck for the streamer. Once they'd acquired every skill in the game on their Jedi Grandmaster permadeath run, they met their untimely demise at the hands of a single blaster bolt. Well, it was the blaster bolt that stopped them in mid-air in the clip below, before a Stormtrooper shoves them to their death with a fatal fall.

The pain of the streamer is plain for all to see. They immediately leave their setup and crumble to the ground, not unlike Jedi: Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis did in their playthrough. The run was over, not because Cal technically died, as Jedi: Survivor doesn't outright kill you from a fall, but because they would perish due to their self-imposed permadeath rules.

Or did they? The responses to the Reddit post are incredibly mixed, with some players siding with the streamer over their decision to stop, and others saying they could've easily continued. "Wait, dude? You killed yourself. You don't die from falling off cliffs you just take fall damage. Then when you restarted they blaster you to death," posits one commenter.

"No, it's a true permadrath run. That definitely counts. I wouldn't say respawning with less health isn't a death," fires back the streamer in response. That response has received well over 40 downvotes on Reddit at the time of posting, indicating that many viewers think the streamer is in the wrong for prematurely stopping their permadeath run at a fall.

There's a clear split between sympathetic and apathetic viewers in this clip. Permadeath runs are always open to interpretation like this, and it's a shame that the Jedi: Survivor player base can't seem to come down on one decisive verdict over fall deaths, leading to the ensuing disagreements over this clip.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reignited another debate earlier this year after launch, and it all focused on the myth of the "Gray Jedi."