Hamilton has an official Roblox game and I'm just about ready to throw away my shot

Hamilton Simulator is a Roblox game officially licensed from the hit musical which sees you collecting the founding fathers with the best DPS ratings in order to have them sing at redcoats until they explode into coins.

Yeah, I'm just as confused as you are. As with any Roblox game you can go out and try it for yourself for free, but unless you're a Roblox dieheard I'm gonna bet that the 29-second trailer below is all you'll need to see. Just seeing the idea of the musical boiled down to a game that includes collecting a legendary Angelica Schuyler with a 1.20K DPS rating is a moment I may never recover from.

Hamilton Simulator was created by Super League, a creative services agency that specializes in building games on metaverse platforms like Roblox for brands and IPs like Hamilton. In short, it's a marketing exercise, but admittedly one that's weird enough for me to be writing about it right now, so I suppose that demands some sort of congratulations.

"This partnership highlights the creativity and limitless fun made possible by artistic collaboration across mediums," Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda says in the most press release quote I've ever seen in a press release. "I can’t wait to see how people will shape their own adventures, forge new connections, and experience Hamilton in an entirely new and interactive way with Roblox."

Personally, I'm just trying to picture the nine-year-old who gets way into historically-themed musical theater as the result of playing a Roblox game.

