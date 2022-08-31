A 343 Industries employee thinks Halo Infinite Forge will "change the game forever" when it finally drops.

Halo Infinite esports and viewership lead Tahir 'Tashi' Hasandjekic responded to a tweet from 100 Thieves co-owner Jack "CouRage" Dunlop (opens in new tab), who was lamenting the lack of content in Halo Infinite.

"I'm just sitting here sad thinking about Halo: Infinite. The gameplay was really fun but man. It just had NOTHING. N O T H I N G. It hurts to say now and I’m sorry if that offends anyone. But seriously, my favorite game series of all-time was just so poorly handled. Goodnight," wrote Dunlop. Tashi responded with "stay tuned - big stuff on the way."

After Dunlop pointed out that decisions from the top need to be "looked at," Tashi agreed, before promising that Forge would be the injection of content and excitement players need.

Yea I get you, and believe me this whole studio wants more too. I'm super bullish on this game and franchise. I think Forge is going to change the game forever - more maps, modes, weapons, equipment coming. We are sharing more real soon, lots to be excited for - we gotta deliver.August 31, 2022 See more

The highly sought-after Forge mode is supposed to get a beta version sometime before the end of Halo season two, with a full version releasing sometime during season three. We've already seen some wild fan builds like a P.T demo, Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light, and a map made out of 150,000 bananas, but the average Halo Infinite player wants to get their hands on Forge.

Back in February, I wrote that Halo Infinite needs to tap into its community of creators, and Forge is the way to do it. Not much has changed since then. The lack of map options and new modes is disheartening for die-hard Halo fans, and Forge can solve the problem. It's clear that the team at 343 Industries feels the same way, but now we just need to see the goods. At least Forge doesn't seem too far away anymore.

Xbox suggests using Discord for Halo Infinite campaign co-op.