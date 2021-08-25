Halo Infinite could take the stage at Gamescom Opening Night Live after Xbox absence

Halo Infinite may be part of Gamescom Opening Night Live after its conspicuous absence from the Xbox Gamescom 2021 presentation.

While the next flagship shooter from Xbox seemed like a shoo-in for the roughly 90-minute presentation, Microsoft never turned the camera toward 343 Industries during the event - which was especially alarming, considering how the studio recently revealed it had considered delaying Halo Infinite once again to get in more features like campaign co-op and the Forge map editor in at launch .

However, Opening Night Live host and producer Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Xbox Game Studios will be one of the publishers in attendance at the event today. This means Microsoft will have even more to show than the assortment of trailers, gameplay videos, and developer interviews it debuted at its own dedicated event.

Now, we don't know that Halo Infinite will be one of the titles Xbox Game Studios brings to Opening Night Live, but it would make a lot of sense for Xbox to save its most impactful announcements for the largest possible stage. On top of that, frequent Xbox game leaker Klobrille strongly indicated on Twitter that Halo fans should stay tuned to ONL if they were disappointed by the Xbox show.

It looks like everything's coming together for another chance at seeing more Halo Infinite - in particular, we're just about due for a release date more specific than "Holiday 2021".