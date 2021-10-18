Halloween Kills smashes box office debut despite same-day streaming on Peacock

Halloween Kills has brought in the big bucks during its opening weekend, earning $50.4 million in its first three days in theaters. This is particularly impressive when you consider that the movie is also available to watch at no additional cost on Peacock, Universal Studios' streaming platform.

According to Variety , Halloween Kills scored the highest-grossing opening weekend for a streaming day-and-date premiere. The horror sequel has done even better at the box office than Godzilla vs Kong , which previously held the title – the monster movie debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max back in March and raked in $48.5 million in its opening weekend .

Halloween Kills is the twelfth installment in the Halloween franchise and a direct sequel to 2018's Halloween, picking up immediately where that movie left off. Still set on Halloween 2018, it sees Laurie Strode and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in the town of Haddonfield.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, with Judy Greer back as her daughter Karen and Andi Matichak as Laurie's granddaughter Allyson. James Jude Courtney is also back as Michael Myers (with that creepy breathing still courtesy of Nick Castle), while David Gordon Green returns to the director's chair.