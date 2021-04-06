Godzilla vs. Kong breaks HBO Max viewing records and makes $48.5 million at US box-office

Godzilla vs. Kong is bringing in monster viewing figures for HBO Max, scoring the biggest audience on the streamer to date following its release on March 31. In the US, the movie premiered simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

It seems plenty of people chose to tune in from home – 3.6 million households watched Godzilla vs. Kong in its first five days of the streamer, according to third-party streaming ratings firm Samba TV. By comparison, Wonder Woman 1984 saw 2.2 million tune in for its opening weekend, while Zack Synder's Justice League saw 1.8 million watch the movie in its first few days. It's worth noting, though, that all these figures refer to households that watched at least five minutes of a title.

Regardless, the movie has undoubtedly been a hit for Warner Bros. – it recently set another pandemic-best record by making a whopping $121.8 million at the foreign box office in its opening weekend on March 24 (including $70.3 million in China alone) and a further $48.5 million across its opening weekend in the US. Altogether, the movie has made almost $300 million at the box office since March 24.

The sequel to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island , in which the titular monsters clash in a spectacular battle, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. It was directed by Adam Wingard, helmer of recent movies like Death Note and Blair Witch, and co-written by Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok screenwriter Eric Pearson.