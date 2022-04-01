Haley Joel Osment shares emotional post about Bruce Willis

Haley Joel Osment has shared an emotional post in honor of Bruce Willis.

Willis, who starred opposite Osment in The Sixth Sense, is retiring from acting following a diagnosis for aphasia. The condition can impact the ability to communicate both verbally and in writing.

"It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to – first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person. He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century," Osment wrote on Instagram.

"I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come. I just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them."

A post shared by Haley Joel Osment (@hjosment) A photo posted by on

The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan has also posted to Twitter about Willis: "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid." The duo collaborated on the Unbreakable, Split, and Glass trilogy of films, too.

Willis' family announced the actor's diagnosis in a statement. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The actor starred in eight movies in 2021, with five still set for release in 2022. See our guide to this year's major movie release dates for everything else coming this year.