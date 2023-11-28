Hades 2 could turn my favorite roguelike upside down, and I'm trying to work out what that might look like

I clawed my way out of Tartarus only to be sent back down there. That's what the gist of Hades 2 seems to be, I think to myself, as I study this year's announcement trailer closely. Developer Supergiant has been keeping details sparse since the game's announcement, but soaking in its recognizable art style, animations, and soaring soundtrack reminds me why there's no game quite like Hades. It was clear the studio had struck gold, even when it came out in early access in 2018. Hades delivers a narrative-driven roguelike experience that feels compulsive, kinetic, and just plain fun – and it was one of my biggest vices throughout 2021 for a reason.

The sequel looks set to remind me what cemented the original as one of the best roguelikes I've ever played. New main character Melinoë is walking in her brother's fiery footsteps, and if the trailer is suggesting what I think it is, this time she'll be starting out on the surface and delving down into the Underworld. I'm painfully excited to return to Supergiant's theatrical land of gods, goddesses, and the shades in between, but with little confirmed just yet in the way of Hades 2's story and setting, I'm turning to mythology to fill in the blanks and hazard some guesses of my own.

Blood and darkness

Love at first fight

One thing about Hades 2 that seems to have been all but confirmed in the teaser trailer is that the game will see its original format go topsy-turvy. We see Melinoë sparring with Hecate up on the surface, evidenced by the trees, grass, and night sky overhead. It's heavily implied that instead of fighting up through the layers of Hell, like Zagreus in the first game, we'll be burrowing down through them to bring "death to Kronos".

Experiencing Hell upside down is intriguing to me. It would be too easy for developer Supergiant to simply reuse old assets, having us return to Elysium, Asphodel, and Tartarus in much the same state we've seen them before. That doesn't seem to be the case in Hades 2, as the glimpses we've gotten of Melinoë's Underworld look decidedly different from Zagreus'.

It all makes me think that we could be in for a much darker, sinister experience than in the first game. The Hades 2 announcement trailer shows the vibrant blue and green-toned meadows of what looks like Elysium now featuring gnarled trees, purple orbs, and arcane sigils throughout. Later on, during a conversation with doom incarnate Moros, Melinoë seems to be standing in a totally barren land framed by blackened, leafless trees. If this really is the hero's paradise, it's taken on a far spookier ambience since last we saw it.

Given Melinoë's background in Greek mythology, this would make sense. She is a chthonic nymph, bringer of nightmares and madness, and her origins in an Orphic hymn also connect her to not only the Fury sisters but Hecate, goddess of magic. We see Hecate in the Hades 2 trailer, Supergiant's interpretation painting her as mentor of sorts as she prepares Melinoë for her journey into Hell to free her father. Both Melinoë and Hecate's origins make me hopeful for a Hades 2 experience that tackles the darker corners of Greek mythology, and with new characters like Nemesis, Doom, and a focus on a revenge story, I don't think I'm far off the mark when it comes to the game's narrative intentions.

This "vengeance for your family", as promised by Hecate, seems to pertain to Melinoë's quest to free Hades. He's shown briefly in the trailer, shackled somewhere in the underworld as a supposed prisoner of his father, Greek titan Kronos. But who Melinoë's father really is could be a whole other storyline explored in Hades 2, and I already have some theories.

Killing time

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades, with its flamboyant cast frequently falling prey to dramatics of divine proportions, is a veritable soap opera in itself.

The colorful cast of characters was a main sticking point of Hades for me, and from what I've seen so far, that could well be the case in Hades 2. I'm especially interested to see how (and if) Supergiant will bring back the Olympians, Zagreus, and Hades' wife Persephone – considering that the latter goddess could play an important role I didn't see coming. The aim of the game appears to be defeating Kronos, god of Time and father of Zeus and Hades. But I think there's more to Hades 2 than a simple case of squashing a titan.

Melinoë is, in Greek mythology, considered to be partially syncretized with her mother Persephone. That's fancy speak for two separate figures in mythology being combined to unite aspects of both under one figure. The same is suggested of Zagreus and Hades in many ways, which makes me wonder whether Persephone and her daughter will be presented with a similar parent-child rivalry in Hades 2. With Persephone nowhere to be seen in the trailer, it's hard to hazard a guess on that front. However, on the subject of Melinoë's parentage, I am wondering if Hades is the one she is intent on freeing after all.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Supergiant may well dismiss this on creative grounds, but according to mythology, Melinoë is actually Zeus' daughter – not Hades', since the god of lightning "tricked" Persephone by appearing to her as his brother instead. The trailer ends with Melinoë whispering "Wait for me, Father," but who is she really talking to? Where is Zeus, and indeed all of the Olympians, while this is going down?

In any other game, this idea of a Maury-esque "you-are-not-the-father" reveal might feel a touch too soap operatic. But Hades, with its flamboyant cast frequently falling prey to dramatics of divine proportions, is a veritable soap opera in itself. The air of animosity and tension between Zeus and Hades has been building since the first game; who's to say there's not more than one reason for it?

Whether any of these guesses will hold water or not, watching the announcement trailer back makes me unbelievably excited for Hades 2. There are so many avenues Supergiant could take with this game, and working with source material as open to interpretation as Greek mythology, it's safe to say that nothing is off the table.

