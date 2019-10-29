Gwent iOS has officially launched, so you can take the Witcher card game anywhere

The Witcher card game Gwent has officially launched on iOS today, so you can test your mettle against other players on the go using your iPhone or iPad.

CD Projekt Red first released the standalone free-to-play version of the card game on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 back in 2018. The iOS version has been optimised for touch screens, and anyone who played the game on PC can share their progress and in-game purchases across both platforms via your GOG account.

To celebrate the launch of Gwent on iOS, CD Projekt Red and GOG are giving any players who log into the mobile version of the game before November 5 at 11:59am CET the chance to claim a free Welcome Pack from the in-game store. "Opening the pack will yield an Ultimate Premium Keg with 5 animated cards from across Gwent's entire card pool, as well as a Mirror Shard granting entry to the Arena Mode."

Gwent, which was featured quite prominently in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is a strategy card game based on the Witcher universe that sees you playing one of several military factions with different unique buffs and abilities. Facing an opposing army, you have to try and successfully win two rounds with your deck to emerge victorious.

Every faction also has a different leader with a unique power that gives you a particular bonus or hinder the opposing army. Considering it started life as a game within a game, Gwent is enjoyable in its own right and will give your tactical mind a good workout.

With fully animated character cards that are also fully voice acted, Gwent really brings the card game to life, so if you enjoyed a spot of it in Geralt's shoes, this is a great way to get your fill. With different modes including a competitive mode where you can take on other players, it also features an interesting story mode any Witcher fans would get a kick out of.

As Geralt of Rivia, facing off against all manner of NPC players in order to win more cards and build up his many faction decks was actually one of my favourite parts of the expansive RPG. You could even enter a Gwent tournament and prove the monster hunter was truly the mightiest Gwent player around.

If you're hoping to play a round of Gwent on Android, you'll have to wait just a little bit longer. On the game's official page, it states that CD Projekt Red are currently working on an Android version, which is scheduled to release Q1 2020.

