Guerrilla shares Horizon Forbidden West PS4 screenshots, says the game is "stunning" on last-gen hardware

Guerrilla Games has shared a few new screenshots of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4, assuring the game looks and plays great no matter where you play.

We've seen a lot of footage of the game running on PS5, which makes sense as the latest hardware is the best showcase for the game's visuals and performance, but these screenshots prove that you're in for a treat whether or not you're playing on Sony's new machine.

"We've showed you a lot of footage of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 so far," the developer writes on Twitter. "But the game also looks – and plays – stunning on the PlayStation 4!"

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

It'd been a while since we'd seen or heard anything new from Guerrilla Games on Horizon Forbidden West, but the dam broke last week when the studio published an extensive blog detailing stealth and combat updates. If you're pinched for time, the main takeaways are that stealth has been entirely reworked, the skill cap has been extended with new skills, and enemy AI has been substantially retooled.

Last week's The Game Awards debuted a brand new gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, giving us a good look at some of the stealth and combat revisions detailed in the aforementioned blog. We also get to see a bunch of the new hostile machines Aloy will need to deal with, including mammoths, monkeys, raptors, a giant armadillo, and what looks like a robotic Loch Ness monster.

Aloy's next adventure is just one of many upcoming PS5 games we can't wait to get our hands on.