Marvel has confirmed when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be landing on Disney Plus. The third installment of James Gunn's zany space-set series will arrive on the streaming platform on August 2 – so you'd better place an order for a bulk-size bunch of tissues ASAP.

Released in US cinemas on May 5, the movie sees Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and the rest of the titular team try to save Rocket, after he's gravelly wounded in a fight against Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). While the gang travel across the galaxy trying to rescue the raccoon, an unconscious Rocket (Bradley Cooper) relives his difficult beginnings through flashbacks – and reevaluates what it really means to be a hero in the process.

Chukwudi Iwuji, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki, and Zoë Saldaña round out the supporting cast.

In our review, we gave it four out of five stars, and described it as a "rousing, resonant conclusion" to the surprisingly emotional trilogy.

"I think it will be surprising for some folks how far James [Gunn] is willing to go," Pratt previously told GamesRadar+, referencing how deep the story delves into each of the characters' connections and identities. "And how much he's put into his backstory – it really shows that Rocket has been the heart of this group all along."

