GTA Trilogy's first update in eight months has just one line of patch notes: "Stability improvements"

A long-awaited new update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, but it has arrived with just one tiny new patch note.

Let me reproduce the full patch notes for 1.04.5 from the official site (opens in new tab) here, for your perusal: "Stability improvements across all three titles on all platforms." Yes, stability improvements! For all three titles - GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas! On all platforms - PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC! And that's about as much enthusiasm as I can muster here.

These patches are a few hundred megabytes on console, though as the folks at Rockstar Intel (opens in new tab) note, they'll require full game redownloads on PC, just as previous updates have. Players have already been digging to find any meaningful changes in this update, and they're struggling. Nothing new seems to have been uncovered so far, and in fact plenty of old glitches are still in the game.

Well we all know I was gonna say something about it and I'm extremely disappointedThe GTA Trilogy Patch has fixed ZERO yes Zero main issues that I have with the games like misplaced objects and many other 1/4 pic.twitter.com/6yddPSUMs5October 18, 2022 See more

The last GTA Trilogy update, 1.04, landed at the start of March with both "stability improvements" and a giant list of other changes which were all detailed on the official site. That update made the collection significantly better, though after a launch so bad Rockstar had to apologize for it, the Definitive Edition still isn't the package these games deserve.

