GTA 6 on PS4 or Xbox One won't be happening, despite the hope

If you're hoping for GTA 6 on PS4 or Xbox One after that incredible reveal, then bad news: only PS5 and Xbox Series X releases have been announced, and the only change we're likely to see to that line up is when the PC version finally arrives a little way down the line.

Is GTA 6 on PS4 or Xbox One? The short answer is no, GTA 6 won't be on PS4 or Xbox One, with the official press release confirming it's coming to "PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025".

That's not really much of a surprise considering just how impressive the reveal looks, or the fact that we're now three years into the current console cycle. It's unlikely Xbox One or PS4 could run the cutting edge tech underpinning what we've seen so far. While the trailer will have been tuned and optimised to within an inch of its life and run on a mega settings, that is still the game running, not a CG approximation.

The same press release for the reveal also include a rare comment from Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser saying the game would "push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences". So as great as it would be to play the game on older systems, you're not getting that level of ambition realized on the now-ten year old PS4 and Xbox.

The only other platform we will see Grand Theft Auto 6 on eventually will be PC, but that could be anywhere between a few months to a year or two down the line. Right now Rockstar's focus will firmly be on developing the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X, using that focus make those platforms as good as they possibly can.

