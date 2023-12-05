GTA 6 isn't coming until 2025 - which gives one of GTA 5's most ambitious mods just enough time to wrap up its San Andreas-inspired map expansion

With GTA 6 not due to arrive until 2025, one of my favorite GTA 5 map extension projects says it's confident it can wrap up work on bringing more San Andreas to Los Santos just in time.

A group of GTA 5 modders called The Ambitioneers are currently working on bringing a raft of familiar locales to the San Andreas. While GTA 5's extended period in the sun means that modders have been able to crack on with ambitious projects, though, the looming reality of GTA 6 poses the question of whether people will simply move on before work is done. For the Ambitioneers, thankfully, GTA 6's 2025 window shouldn't pose an issue.

“With GTA 6 confirmed in 2025, we want to inform you guys about the future of our Northern San Andreas map project,” one of the modders says in the group’s Discord. “The 2025 release window gives us enough working space to finish Roxwood/Whetstone and eventually a part of San Fierro County.

“A port to GTA 6 is still unknown as the faith [sic] of GTA 6 mods is still in the stars. [However], we will assure you guys to still bring the best GTA V map expansion project till the release of GTA 6 and hopefully, you enjoy your stay there till the next GTA release.”

The Northern San Andreas map project isn't the only undertaking the group has taken on. A personal favorite saw them complete construction on the Mile High Club, which lay unfinished for around eight years. It wasn't just a visual mod, though, with new locations, story missions, and vehicles basically making the whole thing DLC that you could play solo or as part of FiveM if you prefer a bit of roleplay.

Whether the group's work makes the jump to GTA 6 remains to be seen, though hopefully, it offers something neat that eases the wait for many. As we learned through the first GTA 6 trailer, we're looking at a 2025 release for PS5 and Xbox Series X. PC hasn't been confirmed, though tradition says it'll likely show up sooner or later. With such a wait ahead, GTA 5's myriad mod projects should have plenty of time to enjoy more time in the sun.

