Grid Legends release date confirmed for February 2022 along with new courses and modes

The Grid Legends release date has been confirmed, and Codemasters' next racing game will release on February 25, 2022.

In a new video released today, which you can check out below, the game's creative director, Chris Smith, took players through some of the new locations, cars, and events that they'll be able to experience when the game arrives early next year.

That included a peek at the previously revealed narrative mode titled 'Driven to Glory'. Billed as something of an underdog tale, it'll star Ncuti Gatwa (best known as Eric in Sex Education) in a blend of motion-capture and live-action storytelling in a documentary style.

Progress that you make in Driven to Glory will carry over to the game's career mode, which Smith and Codemasters community team member Chris Groves revealed would included more than 250 events that you can compete in from behind the wheel of more than 100 vehicles at launch.

Beyond Career Mode, there's also the return of Drift and Elimination modes, and the arrival of Electric Boost. Hinging on the arrival of electric cars to the series, you'll have to decide whether to take the optimal line around a corner, or take the wide line to gain a boost that you can activate at any time for an extra burst of speed. You'll also be able to take to Race Creator mode to make your very own races and events using features from across the game.

Grid Legends is available for pre-order now, and offers speedy cross-platform multiplayer across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

