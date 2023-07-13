Greta Gerwig reveals the movies that influenced Barbie

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed the 33 movies that inspired her new film – and they're a broad mix.

The pink-tastic movie sees Barbie (Margot Robbie) leave Barbie Land for the real world. There, she gets herself into all kinds of scrapes, with the trailers showcasing the doll on the run from the CEO of Mattel (Will Ferrell) and even getting arrested (alongside Ryan Gosling's Ken).

Gerwig revealed her list of influences on Letterboxd, which is as follows:

The Wizard of Oz

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

The Young Girls of Rochefort

Model Shop

An American in Paris

Singin' in the Rain

The Red Shoes

A Matter of Life and Death

All That Jazz

Heaven Can Wait

Oklahoma!

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

2001: A Space Odyssey

His Girl Friday

The Philadelphia Story

Gold Diggers of 1935

Twentieth Century

The Ladies Man

Rear Window

And the Ship Sails On

Wings of Desire

The Earrings of Madame de…

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Modern Times

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Grease

The Truman Show

Mon Oncle

PlayTime

Splash

Saturday Night Fever

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

The Godfather

Some of those movies make perfect sense – The Truman Show is about a man trying to make a break for the real world after discovering his entire life is a TV show, while Pee-wee's Big Adventure is about a funny character on a whacky journey – while some are more unexpected, like Rear Window (a Hitchcock thriller) and The Godfather (a Mafia crime drama). Plus, we know the movie begins with the 2001: A Space Odyssey parody, so it makes sense for that film to be on the list.

In an interview with Letterboxd, Gerwig broke down why each film is on her list. Rear Window is there "for builds, and seeing everything," while Gerwig explained The Godfather's inclusion with: "We all know why The Godfather was in there, because it's a triumph of Robert Evans' and [Francis Ford] Coppola's aesthetic genius. It was so fun to watch again. It's the best ever; it's a masterpiece."

Barbie arrives in theaters this July 21.