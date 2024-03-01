Greedfall 2 trailer offers some fantasy RPG goodness, complete with a boss who'd look at home in a Dark Souls game

Greedfall 2's slick new cinematic trailer teases a heavy story, brutal action, and epic boss battles.

Officially announced back in 2022, yesterday's Nacon Connect event treated us to a closer look at what developer Spiders has in store for Greedfall 2: The Dying World. This, we now know, will be a prequel to its 2019 action RPG Greedfall, with the story taking place three years before the events of that game.

Here, you step into the shoes of a brand new protagonist, a native of Teer Fradee, who's been forced from their homeland by colonists and taken to the continent of Gacane. Using diplomacy, cunning, and combat, you'll fight to "regain your freedom and control of your own destiny" in this place devastated by war and plague and where political scheming runs rampant.

The trailer, which you can check out below, sets up the game's narrative with our protagonist led away in chains to the foreign land and shortly after masterfully escaping their captors using their combat prowess and a dash of magic.

We also get a glimpse at one of the bosses we'll be up against, an armored giant with innards made of fire. This guy would be right at home in Dark Souls, and while we didn't get to see any gameplay, it's clear that looks aren't the only thing he'll have in common with FromSoftware's fiercest foes.

But it's not all about battle, as with Greedfall 2, Spiders is promising "an ever deeper RPG experience" where an array of strategies, be it diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration, or combat, can be adopted, and "every" choice affects how your adventure plays out.

Greedfall 2 is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and an Early Access launch on Steam is planned for this summer.

