Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will finally be available to watch once more after its removal from Paramount Plus – and subsequent Emmy nom.

The prequel series will be available on VOD services such as Apple’s iTunes and Amazon, with each episode available for $2.99 with the full 10-episode season available for $19.99.

Paramount Home Entertainment is also releasing a DVD, set for a November 7 release with more than 30 minutes of special features included in the box set.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is a prequel series to Grease, taking place four years before Danny met Sandy. Created by Annabel Oakes, the cast includes Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Tricia Fukuhara, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, and Jackie Hoffman.

The series premiered on Paramount Plus in April 2023, with episodes releasing weekly until the finale on June 1. By the end of the same month, the series had been canceled and permanently removed from the streamer.

It's possible that Paramount decided to give the series a digital release not only due to backlash, but because the show received not one, but two nominations for Outstanding Choreography.

As streamers continue to pull shows from their platforms entirely, releasing the shows digitally might be the way to go – that way viewers still have a way to watch their favorite series, and the hard work that went into creating the series isn't lost and erased forever. Just a suggestion.

