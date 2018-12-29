Grab a great PSVR bundle including Astro Bot and Moss from Walmart right now for only $239.99

If you’ve always toyed with the idea of jumping into PlayStation’s Virtual Reality tech and games, but have been waiting for the right deal, then this bundle may be just for you - Walmart is offering the PSVR kit with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and Moss all for just $239.99 . It’s a tremendously low price for what is essentially the PSVR starter pack and two great games that will get you striding forward into virtual worlds easily, beautifully and without breaking the bank. This is one of the best prices for such a bundle we’ve seen all festive period and is likely to sell out fast. Capitalise quick and you’ll have an extra fun New Year’s Eve party in virtual worlds, and welcome in 2019 by excitingly exploring some of the latest in home gaming tech.

Astro Bot is rated as one of the best titles for Sony's system, and Moss has been equally well received - these titles prove that virtual reality isn't all tech demos and proof of concept videos. Astro Bot has you platforming and battling your way across a universe in a quest to retrieve your sentient spaceship's VR headset, while Moss gives you the perspective of adorable, scrappy mouse Quill as he takes on adventures in platforming, combat and puzzle solving across a lush landscape. Beyond these two games you’ll get with this bundle, PSVR has come on leaps and bounds since its inception and has an ever-growing game library. More and more AAA titles are taking advantage of PSVR’s technology and ability to completely immerse you in worlds with the likes of Doom, Skyrim, Resident Evil 7 and Superhot, all having fully realized experiences in VR. The options are bigger than ever and this deal is a great place to start.

