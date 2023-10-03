Gory hand-drawn Metroidvania Cookie Cutter gets new gameplay trailer that's definitely NSFW

Cookie Cutter, the unapologetically gory upcoming indie from developer Subcult Joint, has a brand new gameplay trailer that you definitely shouldn’t check out during work time.

If you missed it at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, Cookie Cutter is a stylish and ultra-violent 2D hand-drawn Metroidvania that sees you play as a revenge-fuelled android named Cherry. She’s hell-bent on tracking down those who kidnapped her creator, Doctor Shinji - who is also her lover - and making them pay with the help of her trusty chainsaw.

The aforementioned trailer shows the game’s intro, which sets things up for Cherry's murderous rampage. In it, we see Shinji captured and our protagonist brutally smashed to pieces and left for dead. We’re also treated to fresh gameplay footage, which shows Cherry slaughtering foes by pulling out their innards and ripping them clean in half. But you’re glad we gave you that NSFW warning now, huh?

Aside from the extreme violence, what really stands out when it comes to Cookie Cutter is its stunning, hand-drawn visuals. “Every frame of this immersive experience is drawn by hand with copious amounts of love,” Subcult Joint explains on the game’s Steam page. “That means epic, fall-out-of-your-chair visuals. Grotesque bugs and menacing robots. Gargantuan bosses. Ridiculous weapons, special moves, and brutal gory finishers. All of it brought to life with benchmark 2D animation.”

If you’re gore-averse, you’re probably going to want to sit this one out, but those keen to join Cherry on her blood-soaked quest for revenge can wishlist Cookie Cutter right now on Steam. It’s due to launch later this year, but no release date has yet been set. In the meantime, you can keep up to date with how development is progressing by following publisher Rogue Games on Twitter.

For more great indies coming your way, check out our guide to upcoming indie games.